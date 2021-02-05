Shacknews Dump - February 5, 2021 Amazon dumped Bezos, EA is undumping college football, and we're bringing all these stories and more to you in another fine Shacknews Dump!

Sweet happy Friday to all of you, faithful readers. It’s the end of another week and with comes another fine Shacknews Dump, filled to the brim with all of the week’s hottest news in gaming. From business to pleasure, and from sports to leisure, we’ve got a Dump for all cheeks.

On this February 5 edition of the Shacknews Dump, we’re talking football! After all, the Super Bowl is this weekend, and also EA is bringing back college football games! (albeit without player likenesses) But that’s not all that’s happening. Bezos is no longer the head honcho at Amazon. A moment of silence as we honor the dying term, “Bezos bucks”. Just kidding, we’re still calling them Bezos bucks. Jassy bucks sounds lame. Also, have you seen the demos in Steam’s Game Festival 2021?! We’ve been covering them left and right and there are some you absolutely have to try.

Tune in at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET to the Shacknews Twitch channel as we talk about these and other news stories on today’s Shacknews Dump. You can also catch it live below.

Here’s the rundown of topics on today’s Shacknews Dump:

As always, we’d like to thank everyone who tunes into the Dump and other Shacknews livestream productions. Your support and engagement makes each of these projects all the more fun and worthwhile. As an aside, if you’d like to support projects like the Dump, consider subscribing to the Shacknews Twitch channel. Don’t forget that if you have an Amazon Prime subscription, you can link it to your Twitch account to score a free subscription each month through Prime Gaming. You can do whatever you want with that subscription, so if it’s burning a hole in your digital pocket, consider throwing it our way.

Sports, delivery, and a whole lot of Steam demos are headed your way on today’s Shacknews Dump, so strap in and get ready for another fantastic show.