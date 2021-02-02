EA Sports College Football will feature real universities but no real players EA Sports revealed the highly-anticipated return of College Football video games, but with no player likeness.

Sports fans have been clamoring for a new College Football game ever since NCAA 14 released eight years ago. Those wishes will finally be fulfilled, as EA Sports announced the revival of the College Football series. Following the announcement, the company confirmed the inclusion of real universities and locations, as well as the fact that there will be no real-world players.

This news comes from EA Sports itself, following the announcement of a new College Football game. During the company’s quarterly earnings call, it was stated that the new College Football video games will see the return of real-world elements. Players can expect to see real teams, logos, venues, and gameday traditions.

Another comment that was a bit glazed over in the original announcement, was the fact that College Football will not use the names or likeness of actual players, and that they will all be randomly generated in-game. This will be upsetting to most fans, as it was a common gripe with the beloved NCAA games. With so much controversy around the NCAA and how it treats players and their income, many were hoping that the return of College Football meant a deal had been struck to use player likeness and compensate them accordingly.

There is currently no release window for EA Sports’ new College Football game, but more details will come in the future. It’s been a big news day for Electronic Arts, as the company also released its Q3 earnings. For more on the company, visit the EA topic page on Shacknews.