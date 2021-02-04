Evening Reading - February 4, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
Whoa, he's a big guy
February 3, 2021
It takes a big guy to make Lady Dimitrescu look short.
Lady Dimitrescu's threatening fingers
February 3, 2021
Is this what the internet wants?
Rep. Dean Phillips on privilege
Rep. Dean Phillips: "I'm here tonight to say to my brothers & sisters in Congress & all around our country, I'm sorry. For I've never understood, really understood, what privilege really means. It took a violent mob of insurrectionists & lightning-bolt moment in this very room." pic.twitter.com/PqnoBMiQDu— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 5, 2021
Hopefully more people start to learn and understand.
Qld Premier on the state's COVID-19 plans
Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk joined us this morning to discuss the Queensland government's push to change to the COVID-19 hotel quarantine program. #9Today pic.twitter.com/CTXPlwKYJH— The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) February 5, 2021
Palaszczuk is fantastic and her response to the pandemic has been great. Would be good to see more cooperation between the states.
Elden Ring excitement, charted
It's getting fucking crazy y'all pic.twitter.com/NE7GHHmXXM— Nibel (@Nibellion) January 27, 2021
It's probably not coming out this year, is it?
What does it mean to use a meme?
January 28, 2021
What is a good meme format and how can we play with the medium?
Quick explainer about the GME market situation
a normal person explains what’s happening on the stock market: pic.twitter.com/zKKvULCirX— Avalon Penrose (@avalonpenrose) January 27, 2021
Does that help?
Important Twitter thread
There is a photograph in my house that haunts me. It is 100 years old. I don’t really need to look at it anymore because I have memorized every detail. But look at it I do. It is safely in my cupboard of photographs because I fear it might dissolve away in the vulgar light.— Mark R. Miller (@4T9NER) January 28, 2021
Let's not forget or erase the past.
HBO TV shows are their own kind of medium
If a show is on HBO, then watching it technically counts as “reading”— Ginny Hogan_ (@ginnyhogan_) January 29, 2021
Gotta be in the right head space.
