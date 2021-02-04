New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - February 4, 2021

It's night time in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Whoa, he's a big guy

It takes a big guy to make Lady Dimitrescu look short.

Lady Dimitrescu's threatening fingers

Is this what the internet wants?

Rep. Dean Phillips on privilege

Hopefully more people start to learn and understand.

Qld Premier on the state's COVID-19 plans

Palaszczuk is fantastic and her response to the pandemic has been great. Would be good to see more cooperation between the states.

Elden Ring excitement, charted

It's probably not coming out this year, is it?

What does it mean to use a meme?

What is a good meme format and how can we play with the medium?

Quick explainer about the GME market situation

Does that help?

Important Twitter thread

Let's not forget or erase the past.

HBO TV shows are their own kind of medium

Gotta be in the right head space.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a photo of Wednesday enjoying her cushion by the window.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Hello, Meet Lola