New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarYear of the Games: 2020Destiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Year of the Games: 2020
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Mega Ran reflects on his musical journey and his new memoir Dream Master

We sit down with Raheem 'Mega Ran' Jarbo to talk Dream Master, his new autobiography. Dive in for nerdcore hip-hop, origins, inspirations, Shacknews Stimulus Games predictions and more.
Bryan Lefler
1

Phoenix, Arizona based nerdcore hip-hop artist Raheem 'Mega Ran' Jarbo is on a storied musical journey that has delighted fans around the world for almost two decades now, a lifetime in itself. With the release of his new book, Dream Master: From the Stoop to the Stage to the Stars, Raheem gives us a look at the rise behind one of nerdcore hip-hop's most influential artists. Resident nerd rocker Blake Morse sits down with Mega Ran to talk about his new book, life before nerdcore, personal inspirations, aspirations for the Shacknews Stimulus Games crown and more in this remote interview available on GamerHubTV, our interview headquarters on YouTube. Please take a look.

Raheem, aka Mega Ran, aka RandomBeats, aka Random, is one of the most skilled masters of video game and hip-hop mixology. Nobody starts out at the top and the journey for Raheem has been one worthy of retelling. Blake Morse gets to the core of Mega Ran's new autobiography with a friendly familiarity in this half-hour interview. Detailing not only his life but his extensive discography, Dream Master has something for anyone interested in hip-hop or video game music. Raheem Jarbo's memoir has over five years behind its creation and is truly a work of dedication and passion, one that only an artist as prolific as Mega Ran could deliver.

Raheem 'Mega Ran' Jarbo has a mastery of hip-hop and video game mixology.
Raheem 'Mega Ran' Jarbo has a gift for mixing video games and hip-hop.

Raheem has been a stalwart competitor in our Nerdcore Stimulus Games and is even a guest writer on Shacknews with a fantastic review of Airplane Mode. Equipping so many special weapons in his toolkit, Mega Ran looks prepared to counter any boss heading into 2021. With the iconic Mega Ran album Black Materia: The Remake still available and recent projects like Ages, Vol. 2 Deluxe Edition and much more on the way, Raheem is on the rise and the domain of Air Man is the limit.

For more interviews and behind-the-scenes videos, be sure to subscribe to GamerHubTV. While you're on YouTube, check out our main Shacknews channel for more of the best video content in gaming.

Contributing Editor

From the test launch of the NES in New York to 4K gaming in his living room, Bryan Lefler has been immersed in video games his entire life. Battle tested in the arena shooters of the turn of the century yet kind to all animals that may cross him, Bryan enjoys a breadth of games but strives to be the best in any contest of digital skill. He is a former esports competitor and has been part of the Shacknews community for over 15 years. You can also catch him on skankcore64 streams on the Shacknews Twitch channel where he plays through the N64 library.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola