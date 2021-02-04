New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Rumor: Apple's mixed reality headset may feature 8K displays and cost $3,000

New details have surfaced about Apple's long-rumored mixed reality headset.
Donovan Erskine
2

Apple’s foray into the world of VR and mixed reality has been heavily rumored over the past several years. Now, we’ve got even more details about the company’s alleged mixed reality headset that is currently in development. If word is to be believed, Apple’s mixed reality headset may include an 8K display and cost $3,000.

These rumors come from The Information, as the site published a story citing an exclusive source at Apple. Though the story is behind a paywall, Engadget provides an in-depth analysis of the information shared. The report states that the headset will feature “more than a dozen cameras for tracking hand movements and showing video of the real world to people wearing it, along with ultra-high-resolution 8K displays and advanced technology for eye tracking.”

The mixed reality headset will target a smaller market, as evident by the rumored $3,000 price point. With a focus on business use, Apple will likely look to compete with Microsoft’s Hololens line of devices. The report states that the mixed reality headsets are far along in development, and could release by 2022.

This is just the latest batch of information we’ve heard about Apple’s alleged foray into VR and AR. Just a couple weeks ago, word was going around that Apple was developing a more traditional VR headset. A 2019 rumor stated that Apple would launch AR headsets in 2022, with smart glasses to follow. For more on the tech giant, visit the Shacknews topic page dedicated to Apple.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

