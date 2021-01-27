Evening Reading - January 27, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Immortals Fenyx Rising: A New God DLC impressions - The road to godliness
- The Medium review: Halfway there
- Balan Wonderworld hands-on preview: Platform fantastique
- Yakuza Remastered Collection PC impressions: Better late than never
- Tesla's Model S/X refresh reveals The Witcher 3 in its Arcade offerings
- The r/WallStreetBets server has been banned from Discord for hate speech
- Apple (AAPL) Q1 2021 earnings results show strong iPhone holiday sales
- Facebook stock (FB) drops as Q4 2020 earnings results show lower than expected DAU growth
- Tesla (TSLA) stock drops as Q4 2020 earnings results on EPS miss
- 343 Industries is committing to monthly Halo Infinite dev updates, starting this week
- Skate 4 to be developed by Full Circle, a new studio from EA
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Watching all angles
me and the boys on watch for roving hedge fund managers pic.twitter.com/F9Vs3lVeNu— jordan (@JordanUhl) January 27, 2021
Trade in your used shells for a discount on gaming-themed scopes.
This is targeted harassment
January 27, 2021
I feel personally attacked.
Have you played Hitman 3 yet?
January 27, 2021
You should play Hitman 3.
Rating dogs
Meet Squints and Smalls. They are future guide dogs. Squints isn’t sure what he’s gotten himself into, but Smalls is h*ckin ready. 13/10 for both pic.twitter.com/Uqs2Cp4NUg— WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) January 26, 2021
Look at these two good dogs, in training to help humans.
This is Leia. She turned a squeaker toy into a nose flute and would like to play a few notes for you. She’s still learning so please be nice. 14/10 pic.twitter.com/dUc493g6M3— WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) January 25, 2021
Another cutie.
Crisis averted
I couldn’t decide if I wanted bangs or not so I cut bangs for my daughter and she looks awful. Dodged a bullet there.— Mom Jeans (@momjeansplease) January 14, 2021
Remember this tip for your own experimental haircuts.
Do hats fit my head?
[extremely Rammstein voice] pic.twitter.com/YPiXbmohLW— ɢʀᴇɢɢʏ (@itmegreggy) January 14, 2021
Do hats fit my head and should I wear them, yes?
This would suggest a casual bracket of Switches
Why do people keep talking about a “Switch Pro”— Colin (@IntroSpecktive) January 14, 2021
What is a professional Switch, how does a video game console make a living?
What would a Switch team name be called?
Leo is great
Leonardo DiCaprio's reaction to getting his first #Oscars statue engraved: "You do this every year? ... I wouldn't know." pic.twitter.com/AZjU1wD9IS— Lights, Camera, Pod (@LightsCameraPod) February 24, 2019
Can't believe he hasn't won more.
OG Halo
For the love of Bungie #OriginalXbox pic.twitter.com/LGTZf2ij00— Original Xbox (@XboxSoftmodKit) January 15, 2021
The box art was incredible.
