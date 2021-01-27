Evening Reading - January 27, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Watching all angles

me and the boys on watch for roving hedge fund managers pic.twitter.com/F9Vs3lVeNu — jordan (@JordanUhl) January 27, 2021

Trade in your used shells for a discount on gaming-themed scopes.

This is targeted harassment

I feel personally attacked.

Have you played Hitman 3 yet?

You should play Hitman 3.

Rating dogs

Meet Squints and Smalls. They are future guide dogs. Squints isn’t sure what he’s gotten himself into, but Smalls is h*ckin ready. 13/10 for both pic.twitter.com/Uqs2Cp4NUg — WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) January 26, 2021

Look at these two good dogs, in training to help humans.

This is Leia. She turned a squeaker toy into a nose flute and would like to play a few notes for you. She’s still learning so please be nice. 14/10 pic.twitter.com/dUc493g6M3 — WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) January 25, 2021

Another cutie.

Crisis averted

I couldn’t decide if I wanted bangs or not so I cut bangs for my daughter and she looks awful. Dodged a bullet there. — Mom Jeans (@momjeansplease) January 14, 2021

Remember this tip for your own experimental haircuts.

Do hats fit my head?

Do hats fit my head and should I wear them, yes?

This would suggest a casual bracket of Switches

Why do people keep talking about a “Switch Pro”



What is a professional Switch, how does a video game console make a living? — Colin (@IntroSpecktive) January 14, 2021

What would a Switch team name be called?

Leo is great

Leonardo DiCaprio's reaction to getting his first #Oscars statue engraved: "You do this every year? ... I wouldn't know." pic.twitter.com/AZjU1wD9IS — Lights, Camera, Pod (@LightsCameraPod) February 24, 2019

Can't believe he hasn't won more.

OG Halo

The box art was incredible.

Here's a photo of Rad wearing a bandana. He looks so smart and proper and dapper!

