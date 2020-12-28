Evening Reading - December 28, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
- Year of the Games: 2020
- Shacknews Most Overlooked Game of 2020 - Fuser
- Shacknews Best Trendsetter of 2020 - Among Us
- Shacknews Best Co-Op Game of 2020 - Deep Rock Galactic
- Shacknews Best Gaming Accessory of 2020 - PS5 DualSense Controller
- Shacknews Best FPS Game of 2020 - Diabotical
- Shacknews Best Art Style of 2020 - Hades
- Shacknews Best Graphics of 2020 - Half-Life: Alyx
- Shacknews Most Improved Game of 2020 - Tekken 7
- Shacknews Best Hardware of 2020 - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti
Ah this is really cool! @shacknews which was formed back in the Quake days gave Diabotical best FPS of 2020 - https://t.co/9APNGQjNMA - Thank you for thinking of us, hope you enjoy our 2021 updates!— Diabotical (@Diabotical) December 27, 2020
Quad Damage is always in hard to reach places
https://t.co/8oqMHmz2Lo pic.twitter.com/nNWqxUBkvz— FPScarol (@FPScarol) December 27, 2020
A rocket jump is all you need to get to those hard to reach places.
Behold! DJ Roomba!
I have an announcement; DJ Roomba. pic.twitter.com/MyGq9IzUW0— Panda | Chia 💚 (@CLASH_Chia) December 28, 2020
Props to Chia.
I am gamer
The earliest known use of the word "gamer" was in the code of laws governing Walsall, England, dated ~1450. The document bans games including cards and backgammon, threatening prison for anyone housing a "gamer" on their property. Proof we have been persecuted since day one pic.twitter.com/QcCZHMsS3S— andy holt (@iamandyholt) December 27, 2020
We are gamers.
That WW84 movie has people feeling a certain way
HBO Max after you hit that subscribe button for #WW84: pic.twitter.com/STedT1WrrT— DENNY the VILLAIN🦉 (@DennyVonDoom) December 26, 2020
I bet mr.sleepy would agree with this video...
World's first Bennigan's uncovered
Archaeologists uncover ancient street food shop in Pompeii https://t.co/vFBbRx6f7V pic.twitter.com/0eOz2qgUmD— Reuters (@Reuters) December 26, 2020
I would totally eat Legendary Death by Chocolate there.
What if I just post some cats?
Welcome to the void pic.twitter.com/CYJqx7zp7d— place where cat shouldn't be (@catshouldnt) December 27, 2020
What about more cats?
December 28, 2020
Silly kitty cat in a shoe.
December 28, 2020
LOL.
What about dogs?
December 28, 2020
Check out this Lola article on Shacknews Cortex for more doggy pictures.
GG, Borderlands 3
Smell ya later, 2020! pic.twitter.com/8MgfiK9l6X— Borderlands 3 (@Borderlands) December 28, 2020
2020 was a huge turd.
