New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Year of the Games: 2020Shacknews Top 10 Indie Games of the Year 2020Destiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
Year of the Games: 2020
Shacknews Top 10 Indie Games of the Year 2020
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Evening Reading - December 28, 2020

It's night time in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.
Asif Khan
2

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Quad Damage is always in hard to reach places

A rocket jump is all you need to get to those hard to reach places.

Behold! DJ Roomba!

Props to Chia.

I am gamer

We are gamers.

That WW84 movie has people feeling a certain way

I bet mr.sleepy would agree with this video...

World's first Bennigan's uncovered

I would totally eat Legendary Death by Chocolate there.

What if I just post some cats?

What about more cats?

Silly kitty cat in a shoe.

LOL.

What about dogs?

Check out this Lola article on Shacknews Cortex for more doggy pictures.

GG, Borderlands 3

2020 was a huge turd.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for December 28, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your night.

Lola is the best dog.
Lola is the best dog.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO

Asif Khan is the CEO and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola