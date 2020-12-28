Evening Reading - December 28, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Ah this is really cool! @shacknews which was formed back in the Quake days gave Diabotical best FPS of 2020 - https://t.co/9APNGQjNMA - Thank you for thinking of us, hope you enjoy our 2021 updates! — Diabotical (@Diabotical) December 27, 2020

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Quad Damage is always in hard to reach places

A rocket jump is all you need to get to those hard to reach places.

Behold! DJ Roomba!

I have an announcement; DJ Roomba. pic.twitter.com/MyGq9IzUW0 — Panda | Chia 💚 (@CLASH_Chia) December 28, 2020

Props to Chia.

I am gamer

The earliest known use of the word "gamer" was in the code of laws governing Walsall, England, dated ~1450. The document bans games including cards and backgammon, threatening prison for anyone housing a "gamer" on their property. Proof we have been persecuted since day one pic.twitter.com/QcCZHMsS3S — andy holt (@iamandyholt) December 27, 2020

We are gamers.

That WW84 movie has people feeling a certain way

HBO Max after you hit that subscribe button for #WW84: pic.twitter.com/STedT1WrrT — DENNY the VILLAIN🦉 (@DennyVonDoom) December 26, 2020

I bet mr.sleepy would agree with this video...

World's first Bennigan's uncovered

Archaeologists uncover ancient street food shop in Pompeii https://t.co/vFBbRx6f7V pic.twitter.com/0eOz2qgUmD — Reuters (@Reuters) December 26, 2020

I would totally eat Legendary Death by Chocolate there.

What if I just post some cats?

Welcome to the void pic.twitter.com/CYJqx7zp7d — place where cat shouldn't be (@catshouldnt) December 27, 2020

What about more cats?

Silly kitty cat in a shoe.

LOL.

What about dogs?

Check out this Lola article on Shacknews Cortex for more doggy pictures.

GG, Borderlands 3

2020 was a huge turd.

