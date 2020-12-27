New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Year of the Games: 2020
Shacknews Top 10 Indie Games of the Year 2020
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Shacknews Best Hardware of 2020 - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti

The smallest iteration of NVIDIA's Ampere-based graphics card lineup has been the most impressive, even if it is as hard to find for sale as its more popular siblings.

Chris Jarrard
7

The selection for the Shacknews Best Hardware of 2020 award went a bit differently than expected. In hindsight, things going unexpectedly is a running theme in 2020, so maybe we should’ve seen this coming. In a year when both Microsoft and Sony launched their next-generation consoles and Apple chose to ditch Intel CPUs in favor of ARM-based solutions for their Macbook lineup, the industry stalwarts seemed to be clear favorites to walk away with this particular award. However, lackluster launches for the aforementioned consoles and some uncertainty surrounding the transition to ARM-enhanced productivity software on the Apple platform has our staff looking in a different direction.

The PC gaming community spent the better part of 2020 waiting for new graphics cards announcements from both NVIDIA and AMD with bated breath. Next-gen consoles had been set to arrive this holiday season and, along with them, a shift towards more demanding software. The impending release of the PC version of Cyberpunk 2077 loomed large and, like Crysis, Half-Life 2, and Quake before it, CD Projekt Red’s RPG inspired a generation of gamers to upgrade their rigs in anticipation. 

Video cards using both NVIDIA’s new Ampere architecture and AMD’s RDNA 2 were released in the final quarter of 2020 to glowing reviews. These new cards (especially flagship models) are extremely fast and can deliver uncompromising 4K gaming performance. Actually acquiring one of these cards proved to be tougher than a 2 dollar steak as rampant scalping and consumer disappointment reached mountainous heights. While this may have been enough to disqualify a new GPU in most years, it turns out that the circumstances presented by the year 2020 made it hard to buy just about anything new in the tech world, mobile phones and next-gen consoles included. Therefore, these new video cards get a pass.

While it doesn’t match the performance of the more famous RTX 3080, NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 3060 Ti is arguably the most impressive GPU on the market at this time. If you can snag a card with this GPU at or around MSRP, you can expect performance that beats the venerable GTX 1080 Ti and RTX 2080. This would be unthinkable just a few short months ago and the RTX 3060 Ti does so while sipping the power that its bigger brothers must chug down to keep running. 

For gamers still clinging onto GTX 970s, GTX 1070s, RX 480s, and similar cards, the RTX 3060 Ti is an enticing upgrade, bringing along blistering rasterized gaming performance and access to NVIDIA’s wonder DLSS upscaling technology. In games that make use of DLSS, this new GPU can exceed what you’d get from a GTX 1080 Ti by as much as 50% while using one-third the power. In a year where the new consoles are struggling to run last-gen games at 4K 30fps, NVIDIA’s new RTX 3060 Ti can run circles around them for under $400. Not everyone can run out for new $800+ video cards, so we expect the RTX 3060 Ti to have a much bigger impact on PC gaming in the coming year (if they ever become easily attainable).

Contributing Tech Editor

Chris Jarrard likes playing games, crankin' tunes, and looking for fights on obscure online message boards. He understands that breakfast food is the only true food. Don't @ him.

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    December 27, 2020 1:00 PM

    • badkitty64 mercury super mega
      reply
      December 27, 2020 1:24 PM

      oooo interesting

    • reddwarf_ mercury ultra mega
      reply
      December 27, 2020 2:20 PM

      I keep wondering if I should upgrade from my gtx1080, my original plan was to wait for the 4000 series cards and do a full pc upgrade.

      • scripts
        reply
        December 27, 2020 2:24 PM

        I’m at this point right now. I may just wait for the next big thing.

      • ajvitaly legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        December 27, 2020 3:03 PM

        It's really shitty that the RTX 3080 was released 3.5 months ago, the RTX 3070 2 months ago, and the RTX 3060 TI one month ago and all still have virtually no availability. It's incredibly frustrating.

      • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years
        reply
        December 27, 2020 3:08 PM

        It depends on what you’re playing and what your monitor resolution is. If you’re playing 1440p then a 3060 Ti will be an insane upgrade over your 1080. You’ll get a huge boost on 1080p as well but Ampere makes both 1440p (3060 Ti/3070) and 4k (3080) effortless

        • falidorn mercury ultra mega
          reply
          December 27, 2020 4:50 PM

          Keep in mind the 3060ti is right on the edge for 1440p if you want ray tracing. With an older CPU it likely won’t suffice on the newest titles. Without ray tracing of or on non-AAA 2020 titles it will smash everything at 1440p.

          • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years
            reply
            December 27, 2020 5:56 PM

            With DLSS the benchmarks look fine. 3060 Ti has 90% of the 3070 performance at 75% of the cost, big step up from the 1080 either way

            • falidorn mercury ultra mega
              reply
              December 27, 2020 6:01 PM

              It's a fantastic card for lik 95% of applications. Just a warning that even with a 5900x or 10900k, the 3060ti can't average 60fps on Ultra Settings, with RTX medium and Quality DLSS on either Watch Dogs Legion or Cyberpunk 2077. Without Ray tracing or with way more aggressive DLSS then it's possible to Average 60 but not without dips below. Games going forward will require this kind of performance and I would expect the 3060ti to age very quickly, assuming you desire RTX. Outside of ray tracing the 3060ti will maintain 60fps for years at 1440p.

              • dkrulz legacy 10 years
                reply
                December 27, 2020 6:55 PM

                Why would anyone think the 3060 ti is a ultra settings card at any res beyond perhaps1080p?

              • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years
                reply
                December 27, 2020 6:56 PM

                If it has a short lifespan with RTX then so do the 3070 and 2080 Super. Its faster than the overwhelming majority of cards, the only way we’re looking at longevity by these terms is the 3080.

                Its fine, especially at that price :)

    • rumham mercury mega
      reply
      December 27, 2020 6:43 PM

      Hmm... I didn't realize it was faster than a 2080. That's a nice call out.

    • EnhancedInterrogator legacy 10 years
      reply
      December 27, 2020 10:04 PM

      I just saw that I could sell my 5700xt, that I bough almost a year and a half ago, for a profit. Like $10-$20 more than I paid for it, but still a profit.

      I should probably sell it and slum around on some indie games with my backup GT 730 until the 6700xt comes out.

Hello, Meet Lola