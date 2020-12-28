Shacknews Best Graphics of 2020 - Half-Life: Alyx

How often do you root through boxes or crates and flip them over to scrutinize their undersides in real life? My answer: Never. How often do I do those things in Half-Life: Alyx? Far more than I should.
Valve's return to the Half-Life universe checks all the boxes fans expect from installments of the franchise: A dirty dystopia, weapons with heft, environmental storytelling, and scalable tech. All of that coalesces to present a world that feels lived in, and that you live in. Hallways are adorned with paintings, photographs, debris, and all sorts of objects to tinker with--and without feeling recycled.
Grab a box, turn it around, and note its unique textures. Pick up a bottle and shake it to note the way the liquid inside sloshes around. That's a testament to Half-Life: Alyx's physics, sure, but as any fan of Half-Life 2 will tell you, physics goes hand-in-hand with visuals to inject (literal and figurative) virtual worlds with verisimilitude.
I don't even feel encouraged to poke my eyes into every nook and cranny. I just want to. The visuals make exploring feel natural, especially when hunting for ammo and resin with which to upgrade my weapons. It feels like a real place, and while I'd never want to live in City 17, I always enjoy visiting.
I got VR set up on my 1070 with an Odyssey+ for $350 and this was a couple of years ago. Also VR sets were selling out right before Alyx came out so it was definitely driving up interest. More and more shackers are getting VR. 3080s are todays new hotness, eventually their sales will start to die down.
I bought the vive when it came out. It’s been collecting dust. VR got hyped into oblivion and silly awards like this doesn’t help. Sure, strap on your crazy expensive vr headset to experience the “best graphics of 2020” in all its screen door glory. Get tired of punching the air after 2hrs and go play a game you can relax with. Or maybe you just don’t feel like rearranging everything to make that VR space again. I sometimes hate on ray tracing too but at least nothing fundamental like motion sickness/physics is standing in its way. Might as well have given this award to Cyberpunk.