Shacknews Best Graphics of 2020 - Half-Life: Alyx

From bottles of booze to hallways that feel lived in to the bottoms of crates, Half-Life: Alyx is a visual treat, and exhibits the best graphics of 2020.
David Craddock
14

How often do you root through boxes or crates and flip them over to scrutinize their undersides in real life? My answer: Never. How often do I do those things in Half-Life: Alyx? Far more than I should.

Valve's return to the Half-Life universe checks all the boxes fans expect from installments of the franchise: A dirty dystopia, weapons with heft, environmental storytelling, and scalable tech. All of that coalesces to present a world that feels lived in, and that you live in. Hallways are adorned with paintings, photographs, debris, and all sorts of objects to tinker with--and without feeling recycled.

Half-Life: Alyx.
Half-Life: Alyx.

Grab a box, turn it around, and note its unique textures. Pick up a bottle and shake it to note the way the liquid inside sloshes around. That's a testament to Half-Life: Alyx's physics, sure, but as any fan of Half-Life 2 will tell you, physics goes hand-in-hand with visuals to inject (literal and figurative) virtual worlds with verisimilitude.

I don't even feel encouraged to poke my eyes into every nook and cranny. I just want to. The visuals make exploring feel natural, especially when hunting for ammo and resin with which to upgrade my weapons. It feels like a real place, and while I'd never want to live in City 17, I always enjoy visiting.

Check out the other winners from The Shacknews Awards 2020 in our Year of the Games: 2020 article.

Long Reads Editor

David L. Craddock writes fiction, nonfiction, and grocery lists. He is the author of the Stay Awhile and Listen series, and the Gairden Chronicles series of fantasy novels for young adults. Outside of writing, he enjoys playing Mario, Zelda, and Dark Souls games, and will be happy to discuss at length the myriad reasons why Dark Souls 2 is the best in the series. Follow him online at davidlcraddock.com and @davidlcraddock.

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    December 28, 2020 11:00 AM

    David Craddock posted a new article, Shacknews Best Graphics of 2020 - Half-Life: Alyx

    • watcherxp legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      December 28, 2020 11:30 AM

      This post makes me worry that Alyx is not gonna get best game and this is a consolidation prize?

      • G D mercury ultra mega
        reply
        December 28, 2020 11:31 AM

        HADES

      • the man with the briefcase briefcase moderator mercury ludicrous
        reply
        December 28, 2020 11:56 AM

        These were all deliberations that occurred before the GOTY 2020 vote. You shouldn’t draw any conclusions either way.

    • GloriousCow legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      December 28, 2020 11:31 AM

      Hmm. I mean it was great but best?

    • CalipsoII legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      December 28, 2020 11:38 AM

      0.01% of the gaming population agrees with you!

      • David Craddock legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        December 28, 2020 11:58 AM

        So the same percentage able to play Cyberpunk as intended. Cool.

        • randomjoe1
          reply
          December 28, 2020 3:58 PM

          3080 is cheaper than the quality VR setups. And there’s a reason it’s a lot harder to find a 3080 than a top of the line VR system.

          • ThatsBriskBaby legacy 10 years mercury super mega
            reply
            December 28, 2020 4:04 PM

            I got VR set up on my 1070 with an Odyssey+ for $350 and this was a couple of years ago. Also VR sets were selling out right before Alyx came out so it was definitely driving up interest. More and more shackers are getting VR. 3080s are todays new hotness, eventually their sales will start to die down.

            • randomjoe1
              reply
              December 28, 2020 4:22 PM

              Something tells me the 30XX series cards will rapidly outsell the number of VR headsets ever sold.

          • watcherxp legacy 10 years mercury mega
            reply
            December 28, 2020 5:22 PM

            my odyssey+ is amazing for this game and was less than $200

        • devpaul legacy 10 years mercury super mega
          reply
          December 28, 2020 4:02 PM

          daaaaaaaamn, David. guess christmas is officially over.

      • watcherxp legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        December 28, 2020 1:16 PM

        oh you

      • ThatsBriskBaby legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        December 28, 2020 2:25 PM

        What difference does it make how many people are able to play it?

    • smax legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      December 28, 2020 11:59 AM

      i will play this someday when im rich

      • Clay legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        December 28, 2020 4:30 PM

        you should get rich, it's worth it to play alyx

    • redshak legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      December 28, 2020 2:27 PM

      I doubt I'll ever play this until VR gaming is more affordable

      • rms legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        December 28, 2020 4:29 PM

        Ok then. I will power through this game on 120Hz ultra settings before the newyear just out of pure harkonnen spite.

      • spazzium legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        December 28, 2020 4:33 PM

        Just buy a 200 dollar Quest 2? I bet that's less than you paid for your last monitor.

      • Veegeezee legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        December 28, 2020 4:42 PM

        that's the tragedy of vr.

        one day it'll just come with your phone. the camera, accelerometers, high-dps screen, it's all there except the processor.

    • randomjoe1
      reply
      December 28, 2020 3:47 PM

      I bought the vive when it came out. It’s been collecting dust. VR got hyped into oblivion and silly awards like this doesn’t help. Sure, strap on your crazy expensive vr headset to experience the “best graphics of 2020” in all its screen door glory. Get tired of punching the air after 2hrs and go play a game you can relax with. Or maybe you just don’t feel like rearranging everything to make that VR space again. I sometimes hate on ray tracing too but at least nothing fundamental like motion sickness/physics is standing in its way. Might as well have given this award to Cyberpunk.

      • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years
        reply
        December 28, 2020 4:02 PM

        Cyberpunk missed the cutoff

      • rms legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        December 28, 2020 4:32 PM

        Hay man. Try Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice VR. Its a seated controller game, so nothing new to learn or extra space to set up. The vive, with its inky oled blacks is perfect to go through this game with, as I did. Do it for Shacknews!

      • AlvinKlein legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        December 28, 2020 5:40 PM

        Very little screen door effect in the latest headsets. The Vive is like 4 years old now.

