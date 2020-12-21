Evening Reading - December 21, 2020 - Winter Solstice

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
December 21, 2020
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Cyberjunk 2077
December 22, 2020
Sad Pepe is sad.
Apple rumored to begin electric vehicle production in 2024
Reuters claims the cars will feature breakthrough battery technology.
CATS RULE EVERYTHING AROUND ME
Wu-Tang Clan - C.R.E.A.M. pic.twitter.com/76t8RZj3Sr— Cat Vibes To (@CatVibesTo) December 21, 2020
Dollar Dollar Bills, y'all.
Random Act of Kindness
Had a couple of happy takers this morning pic.twitter.com/7nweDVwGR0— Chandana Ekanayake (@Ekanaut) December 21, 2020
You got a good kid there, Eka.
Pink Oyster drops the beat
This sounds better than most Army of Techno beats.
Fuck Elf on the Shelf
December 20, 2020
I miss the old id.
Definitive evidence that Kirby is the best
Come witness the world's most fearsome fighter#SephirothChallenge #SmashBros #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/7jiWzUdSiv— James Montagna (@JamesPopStar) December 20, 2020
Kirby is the best!
Shacknews End of Year Game Jam announced
It's time for the @shacknews End Of Year Jam.https://t.co/QV0RDf95w5— Michael Russell (@RomSteady) December 20, 2020
Thanks, RomSteady!
