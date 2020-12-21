Evening Reading - December 21, 2020 - Winter Solstice

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Cyberjunk 2077

Sad Pepe is sad.

Apple rumored to begin electric vehicle production in 2024

It just works.

Reuters claims the cars will feature breakthrough battery technology.

CATS RULE EVERYTHING AROUND ME

Dollar Dollar Bills, y'all.

Random Act of Kindness

Had a couple of happy takers this morning pic.twitter.com/7nweDVwGR0 — Chandana Ekanayake (@Ekanaut) December 21, 2020

You got a good kid there, Eka.

Pink Oyster drops the beat

This sounds better than most Army of Techno beats.

Fuck Elf on the Shelf

I miss the old id.

Definitive evidence that Kirby is the best

Kirby is the best!

Shacknews End of Year Game Jam announced

It's time for the @shacknews End Of Year Jam.https://t.co/QV0RDf95w5 — Michael Russell (@RomSteady) December 20, 2020

Thanks, RomSteady!

Lola is the best dog.

