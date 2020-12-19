Unboxing & Review: Marvel Gallery - Mysterio Statue In this toy unboxing and review, we take a close look at the Marvel Gallery PVC Mysterio Statue from Diamond Select Toys.

In the realm of Spider-Man villains, Mysterio has always been a flashy favorite. Whether running alone or as a prominent member of the Sinister Six, his ability to create and harness illusions to pursue his crimes has made him a constant thorn in Spider-Man’s side for decades. Now you can bring this theatrical villain to your shelves in an incredible PVC statue from the Diamond Select Toys Marvel Gallery.

The Diamond Select Toys Marvel Gallery Mysterio Statue is available now through on the website's catalogue. It’s a 10-inch tall PVC statue built upon the classic costume and aesthetics of Mysterio. He stands with arms outstretched in his green textured suit, cape, and trademark fishbowl helmet, and at his base is a deluge of the green fog he uses to craft his illusions. This particular statue retails at $49.99 and comes in packaging reminiscent of 1950s Marvel and Spider-Man comics.

The greatest selling point of this particular statue is the details and durability. Mysterio is sculpted, airbrushed, and detailed top to bottom in amazing fashion with superb attention to detail. What’s more, the statue itself is quite sturdy on all fronts. Even the weakest-looking points of the overall design felt like they’d be quite hard to break by accident. In fact, one of the very few complaints we had about the overall statue is that a very specific points, you can just barely see traces of the mold cast on the figure. It might be a small gripe, but also might stand out to the detail-drive collector. Either way, for $50, it’s a statue that upholds quite a level of quality.

