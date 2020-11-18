New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideAnimal Crossing: New Horizons guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide

Marvel's Avengers November 19 War Table reveals what's next for Kate Bishop

Marvel's Avengers' first post-launch character looks to be around the corner, as we'll learn more about the Kate Bishop DLC this Thursday.
Ozzie Mejia
1

It hasn't been a great first few months for Marvel's Avengers. After a few weeks of buzz, Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics' ambitions for post-release content hit a momentary snag. But everyone's looking to get back on track starting with a Thursday, November 19 edition of the Marvel's Avengers War Table, which will explain what's next for second Hawkeye Kate Bishop.

Not to be confused with classic Hawkeye Clint Barton, Kate Bishop was revealed back in September as Marvel's Avengers' first post-launch hero. The idea was to add a new hero with a new set of moves, as well as new story content that picks up where the end of the campaign left off. Unfortunately, that's when things started to go south for the game. In an effort to address a bug-filled online experience, Crystal Dynamics made the decision to push back the PS5 and Xbox Series X version of the game to 2021, as well as delay the Kate Bishop DLC to an unknown date.

The November 19 War Table, announced earlier today on Twitter, seems to indicate that Kate Bishop's arrival is near. Unfortunately, there appear to be much worse problems plaguing Marvel's Avengers at the moment. Player counts have cratered and there's not necessarily a guarantee that new content will bring any of those players back. Crystal Dynamics has expressed confidence that the player count will recover. And given that Black Friday and the Christmas holiday are around the corner, there's a chance that they might be right. Only time will tell whether Kate Bishop can help lead a potential Marvel's Avengers comeback story.

Shacknews will follow this story and report back on Thursday with any major announcements regarding Marvel's Avengers, the Kate Bishop DLC, and the future of the game as a whole. In the meantime,

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola