Marvel's Avengers first post-launch character is Kate Bishop's Hawkeye As revealed during Tuesday's War Table presentation, Marvel's Avengers first post-launch character will be Hawkeye. Just not the Hawkeye you might be expecting.

Marvel's Avengers has been hinting at a number of post-launch characters who are set to assemble with the core team. However, Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics had not confirmed which of those heroes would be released first? Would it be Hank Pym? Would it be Clint Barton? It turns out, the answer is neither. It'll actually be the other Hawkeye, the Young Avenger named Kate Bishop.

Confirming information from a recent datamine leak, Kate Bishop will pop up during the first major story add-on following the Marvel's Avengers launch. Taking AIM is the first major story arc to take place after the main campaign and will take place in its immediate aftermath. Apparently, the main campaign will not be the end of Advanced Idea Mechanics. They'll still be around during Taking AIM and apparently have recruited Clint Barton, the original Hawkeye, to assist them. Kate's mission will be to not only find out what AIM is planning but to also figure out what Clint's angle in this plot is.

Tuesday's Avengers: War Table stream also discussed other major elements of the upcoming blockbuster release. The Avengers Initiative feature will include rotating events for multiplayer. Meanwhile, those looking for a greater challenge can take on AIM's Secret Labs, which will only be available once a week and can only be completed in a set time. Solo players will have their own challenges to tackle with the Mega Hive, which pits AIM forces against your full Avengers roster. Once one hero falls, another jumps in until everybody has been taken down. You can learn more about everything featured in today's presentation on PlayStation.Blog.

There's no word on when Taking AIM and Kate Bishop will be added to the Marvel's Avengers experience, but look for all post-launch characters to be added for free with an optional $10 Battle Pass. Marvel's Avengers is set to release this Friday, September 4 on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. That is, unless you've pre-ordered, which means you're probably playing the game right now as you're reading.