Marvel's Avengers DLC characters will have a $10 battle pass The post-launch characters will have purchasable battle passes filled with cosmetic rewards.

Shortly after revealing the game as a live service title, Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix confirmed that all post-launch heroes added to Marvel’s Avengers would be completely free. While this is still accurate, we’ve got a better idea of how the developer will monetize new additions to the game after launch. It’s been revealed that all DLC heroes in Marvel’s Avengers will have a purchasable $10 battle pass that comes with a slew of cosmetic rewards.

On the official website for Marvel’s Avengers, the developer and publisher go in-depth on how cosmetics will work in the game. Hero Challenge Cards are this game’s iteration of the battle pass, allowing players to rank up through a total of 40 tiers and earn a variety of different cosmetic items. This includes skins, emotes, takedowns, and more. At launch, Marvel’s Avengers will feature 6 playable characters, each of which having their Hero Challenge Cards already unlocked and ready for progression. The site explicitly states that “Hero Challenge Cards for post-launch heroes, the cost to activate the premium rewards will be 1,000 Credits.” 1,000 credits directly translates to $10 USD.

The $10 battle pass will include exclusive cosmetic rewards.

Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix have reassured time and time again that the contents of these Hero Challenge Cards are entirely for aesthetic gain and will not impact gameplay. This includes nameplates, exclusive outfits, and additional credits. This means that when already announced Spider-Man and Hawkeye come to Marvel’s Avengers, players will have to dish out some additional cash to get their hands on those exclusive Hero Challenge Card rewards.

Marvel’s Avengers is set to launch worldwide on September 4 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. We got to check out the game’s closed beta, and shared our thoughts on it. For more on the upcoming superhero team up game, pay a visit to our Shacknews topic page dedicated to Marvel’s Avengers.