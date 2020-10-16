Marvel's Avengers pushes back Kate Bishop DLC and delays next-gen launch Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics posted a state of the game update on Marvel's Avengers, where they shared several changes in development plans.

Marvel’s Avengers has only been out for a couple of months, but has already had quite the journey leading up to and after its release. Met with lukewarm responses, many players praised the game's story, while the game’s multiplayer mode struggled to garner that same love. Analytics have backed up this idea, as Marvel’s Avengers has struggled to maintain a larger playerbase following release. Originally set to get some DLC as well as a next-gen launch soon, Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics have announced that Marvel’s Avengers will now launch in 2021 for the Xbox Series X.

A state of the game update was posted to the Square Enix website, where Crystal Dynamics Head of Studio Scot Amos spoke to fans about a number of matters. First, he thanked those that have stuck with the game and played through what was a very buggy online experience at launch. As a thank you, players will receive the following items in a free bundle:

Credits: 1500 – Enough for a Legendary Skin and Nameplate from the Marketplace

Units: 7000

Upgrade Modules: 250

DNA Keys: 20

A Sarah Garza-Inspired Nameplate

This bundle will be available from October 22 to November 5.

In this post, Amos also speaks to the future content in Marvel’s Avengers. The developer had initially planned to launch the Kate Bishop DLC this month, but the new character, along with her story-expanding missions, have been delayed. It’s currently unclear when Kate Bishop will now arrive in Marvel’s Avengers.

Marvel’s Avengers was originally scheduled to launch for the next-gen consoles alongside their respective launches this November, but that has been delayed as well. Marvel’s Avengers will now launch on the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 in 2021. Crystal Dynamics promises that more details will come soon.

Marvel’s Avengers’ online mode has struggled to garner a large player base, as we recently saw reports that the game had dipped below 1,000 concurrent players. We praised the game in our Shacknews review, but shared the common gripes with the multiplayer component. Count on Shacknews for the latest news and updates on Marvel’s Avengers.