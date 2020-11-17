Watch the November 19 Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire Episode 5 livestream here Tune into the latest Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire Episode 5 livestream right here.

Cyberpunk 2077 is still a few weeks away and CD Projekt Red is looking to bump the hype train into full gear with yet another episode of Night City Wire. If you’re looking for info on how to watch the Night City Wire Episode 5 livestream, then we can help you out. Here’s what you need to know.

Watch the Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire Episode 5 livestream here

Episode 5 of Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City Wire series will go live at 6 p.m. CET / 12 p.m. EST / 9 a.m. PST on Thursday, November 19, 2020. We’ll be watching the action ourselves and keeping an eye on any new information that drops, so you can also keep your eyes on our Cyberpunk 2077 topic for any breakouts and new content.

Yo, choombas!



Get ready for episode 5 of #NightCityWire! We’ll talk about our favourite rockerboy Johnny Silverhand, share a variety of Night City's tunes and a lot more. It's going to be a big one!



Save the date: Thursday, Nov 19th, 6PM CET



See you on https://t.co/cBU8yS6pfc! pic.twitter.com/1AW1wUBGVA — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) November 13, 2020

This episode of Night City Wire will focus heavily on Johnny Silverhand, as well as some new Night City tunes. There are also plans to talk about other things, but no info was given on that yet. If you want to tune into the livestream, make sure you check out the official CD Projekt Red Twitch channel or use the embed above.

Previous episodes of Night City Wire have given players a look at the lifepaths, as well as some of the cyberware weapons that you’ll be able to use throughout your playthrough. There’s also the really unique investigative feature, called Braindance, which allows you to dive into another user’s recorded psyche to explore the things that they’ve been up to. We've also already been given a good look at the different vehicles found throughout the city, including confirmation that street racing will be available.

Delayed until December 10, 2020, Cyberpunk 2077 will be available on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, as well as PlayStation 5 and PC. That means players will have plenty of ways to jump into the game when it finally releases.