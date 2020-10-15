Cyberpunk 2077 street racing confirmed in latest Night City Wire CD Projekt RED both confirmed and went into some details regarding street racing in Cyberpunk 2077 during the latest Night City Wire livestream.

For a while now, we’ve seen hints that Cyberpunk 2077 might feature some form of racing with the vehicles you can get behind in the game. A Night City Wire livestream centered on vehicles in the game seemed like the perfect place to talk about it, and CD Projekt RED didn’t disappoint. Street racing was confirmed and we even got some brief details on what to expect from the competitive motorist communities of Night City.

Details on street racing in Cyberpunk 2077 were confirmed during the Night City Wire Episode 4 presentation on October 15, 2020. As we got to see the classes of vehicles in Cyberpunk 2077, we also got new peeks and previews of street racing that will be accessible in the game. Even further, the developers went into slight details on street racing details. Much like Grand Theft Auto, not only will you be able to obtain vehicles through both legitimate and less on-the-level means, but you’ll be able to use them in various racing activities throughout Night City.

Following a close look at the classes of vehicles in Cyberpunk 2077, Senior Vehicle Artist Paul Dalessi spoke briefly on what we saw in the video.

“If you know you’re going to be driving in the Badlands, maybe bring a Nomad car because it’s just built for driving in the Badlands,” Dalessi explained. “But if you know you’re going to be racing in Night City, just bring the hottest wheels you’ve got because you’re going to need all of the power you can get.”

Dalessi’s explanation tells that not every vehicle will necessarily be perfect for every race. A Sports car probably isn’t going to do you justice in offroad terrain and you’d look downright foolish to bring an Econony-class car to one of these contests (though it’d be hilarious if you punked the other drivers that way).

Be sure to check out our other Night City Wire coverage, including the fact that summoning cars in Cyberpunk 2077 will be kind of like summoning Roach in The Witcher 3, and all of the possible hijinks that entails.