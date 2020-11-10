Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity preview gameplay of Zelda, Impa, & Link Want to get a glimpse of what's coming in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity? We took recorded an in-depth session of gameplay as Zelda, Impa, and Link.

Nintendo and Koei Tecmo’s Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is right around the corner, and with it comes an all-new deep dive into the Breath of the Wild timeline of Zelda games. Unique to the usual Musou titles under Koei Tecmo, it will allow us to explore a unique story, expanding on the battle against Calamity Ganon that led up to the events in Breath of the Wild. There’s a lot to unpack, and we’ll surely have plenty to say soon. However, we did have an opportunity to play the game recently and bring together in extended gameplay look at Zelda, Impa, and Link in action.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity doesn’t launch until November 20, 2020 on the Nintendo Switch, but we played some of the game and put together an extended look at what it’s like to battle Ganon’s corrupted armies as Link, Princess Zelda, and her faithful friend and ninja warrior, Impa. Please, have a look!

As you can see, Link is quite straightforward in his attacks, aggression, and defense. Princess Zelda is a bit more unique, utilizing the Sheikah Slate’s abilities to cause chaos on the battlefield, and Impa uses absorbed runic symbols to create energy clones of herself to do widespread attacks. That said, all characters can use the Sheikah Slate’s abilities, and they wield them in different ways. Where Link throws an energy bomb in his usual fashion, Impa creates a whirlwind under foes that explodes. Meanwhile Zelda launches a walking bomb that can bulldoze through foes before exploding.

Out of the gate, characters are looking very fun and unique both in their individual talents and the ways they handle the Sheikah Slate. Hyrule Warriors has also already confirmed champions like Urbosa and Revali, as well as map and cooking mechanics similar to Breath of the Wild. Be sure to stay tuned as we get ready to roll out further coverage of the game soon!