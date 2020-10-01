Revali has been revealed for Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Get a special look at some of Revali's moves, one of the playable characters coming to Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is an upcoming sequel to 2014's Hyrule Warriors, and Nintendo has just revealed one of the playable characters. Revali, known from his appearance in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, looks to bring a unique playstyle to the hack and slash game.

A tweet from the official Nintendo of America Twitter account on September 30, 2020, revealed that Revali would be coming to the 2020 title. The tweet, as seen below, shows off the character model for Revali as well as a look at some of his abilities.

Revali is a skilled archer and the Champion of the Rito tribe, with the ability to strike with great speed. #HyruleWarriors pic.twitter.com/52wq6KN55d — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 30, 2020

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is set some 100 years prior to the events of Breath of the Wild. In it, players take on the role of various heroes from the time period as they battle the evil forces of Ganon, from Bokoblins to Lynels, and everything in between.

As pointed out by our own TJ Denzer, Breath of the Wild was a bit coy with some stories and lore from the time of Calamity Ganon. Hopefully, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity will shed some light on the rivalry between Link and Revali, Urbosa’s unwavering protection of Zelda, and Daruk’s sworn duty.

So far, the confirmed playable characters include the likes of Link, Zelda, Impa, Revali and a few others. There’s a good chance we’ll get to see more shots of the various attacks and moves of the characters as we approach the game’s release date.

Speaking of which, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is scheduled to release on November 20, 2020, on Nintendo Switch. Be sure to check out the Shacknews Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity page for the latest news and exciting announcements.