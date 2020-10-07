All characters can use Sheikah Slate abilities in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity It looks like Link isn't the only character that will be utilizing the Sheikah Slate in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity. Other characters will also have access.

The Sheikah Slate and its runes were a big part of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. It was by way of things like bombs, stasis, and magnetic abilities that we could traverse the map in new and unique ways (and in some cases break it entirely). We could have already figured that Link would have access to the Slate and its abilities, but it looks like Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is spreading the rune love to all characters in some way or another.

We got an in-depth look at gameplay in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity during the October 7 Nintendo Treehouse Live. The full presentation shared gameplay looks at Impa, Zelda, and Urbosa, a host of Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild mechanics like cooking and gear being adapted to the game. One of the more interesting details to come out was when gameplay of Urbosa showed her using the Sheikah Slate’s Stasis rune to trap an enemy in place, illuminating the fact that all characters appear to be able to utilize the slate and its abilities.

This will be interesting to say the least. According to the presentation, it seems every character will be able to use the bomb, ice pillar, magnet, and stasis functions of the Sheikah Slate to manipulate the tide of battle to their favor. This can mean locking a big enemy in place for a bit and ripping into them or using a bomb to clear out a great deal of foes at once. With that in mind, we’re interested to see what kind of combat gameplay comes out of adding Sheikah Slate abilities to every character’s kit.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity launches on Nintendo Switch on November 20, 2020.