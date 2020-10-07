Watch the Nintendo Treehouse October 7 livestream here Come and check out the Nintendo Treehouse livestream for information on Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity and Pikmin 3!

The Nintendo Treehouse livestream is an opportunity for players to learn about a couple of new titles. Today’s livestream will focus on Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity and Pikmin 3 Deluxe, two games coming to the Nintendo Switch in the not too distant future. You can watch the excitement unfold, right here, on Shacknews.

Nintendo Treehouse October 7 livestream

The Nintendo Treehouse livestream is schedule to begin on October 7 at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET. There’s currently no information about how long the livestream will go, but viewers should anticipate anywhere between 20 minutes and an hour. You can check out the embedded stream below or go directly to the Nintendo YouTube channel.

According to the official Nintendo of America account, today’s Nintendo Treehouse livestream will focus on a deep dive of Pikmin 3 Deluxe and a new stage reveal of Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity as well as gameplay details. Fans that have been eagerly awaiting more information on these titles should be pleased to hear this.

#NintendoTreehouseLive returns on 10/7 at 10 a.m. PT with a livestreamed presentation featuring two segments. Tune in for a #Pikmin 3 Deluxe deep dive and a new stage and gameplay details for #HyruleWarriors: Age of Calamity. https://t.co/232xssTxZ4 pic.twitter.com/xdcFjCydC9 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 6, 2020

Pikmin 3 Deluxe currently has a release date of October 30, 2020, for the Nintendo Switch. This isn’t just a copy-paste release as the title will include new difficulty levels, side missions, as well as DLC from the original. As for Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, it has a release date set for November 8, 2020, and looks to take players back 100 years in the past to where everything kicked off.

