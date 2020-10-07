Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity has BotW cooking, map, and other returning mechanics It looks like despite being a Musou style of game, Koei Tecmo is going to keep a lot of Breath of the Wild mechanics intact in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild brought a lot of interesting mechanics into play in its exploration encouraging world. It would be quite a shame if such an amazing game shed all of its personality on the way to Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity. Fortunately, though Age of Calamity is definitely a spinoff game, it will keep a lot of things intact from Breath of the Wild, including cooking, map, armor, and weapon mechanics.

We got an in-depth look at Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity gameplay during the October 7 Nintendo Treehouse Live presentation. In that presentation, we not only received first looks at how Urbosa, Impa, and Zelda played, but also looks at how extended mechanics throughout Age of Calamity will work. Where many other Musou games feature a level or chapter list for players to go through, Hyrule Warriors features the entire Breath of the Wild map to unlock, granting players missions to pick from on the map as they go through the game.

Access the full map of Hyrule from the top of a Sheikah Tower in between stages! #HyruleWarriors #NintendoTreehouseLive pic.twitter.com/QlmQ5ie4KJ — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 7, 2020

That’s not all. Cooking, gear, and various weapons will be returning as well, giving you a means to prepare before you head into your next battle, whether it’s putting together a stat boosting meal or wearing a certain armor set into the fight. Keep an eye high and low as well because Koroks are also returning, granting you seeds if you can track them down throughout the world. It’s unknown what these seeds will do just yet, but they are likely to serve up some kind of boost if you gather enough of them, much as they did in the original Breath of the Wild.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is slated to launch on the Nintendo Switch on November 20, 2020. Be sure to check out our other coverage from the Nintendo Treehouse Live presentation, including new gameplay reveals of Pikmin 3 Deluxe!