Pikmin 3 Deluxe gameplay overview showcases Piklopedia and new Side Stories Today's Nintendo Treehouse: Live gameplay overview for Pikmin 3 Deluxe showcased the Piklopedia and new Side Stories feature.

Today we got a good look at some of the new features coming to Pikmin 3 Deluxe, including a look at the newly updated Piklopedia, as well as the Side Stories system coming to the game’s Nintendo Switch release.

Today, during a special Nintendo Treehouse: Live presentation, the team gave us an in-depth look at the upcoming Pikmin 3 Deluxe, which will bring 2013’s iconic Pikmin sequel to the Nintendo Switch. During the presentation we got to see the newly updated visuals – which look fantastic – as well as some of the game’s new features like the Piklopedia and Side Stories features.

The Piklopedia, which was originally revealed for Pikmin 3 Deluxe via the official Nintendo Twitter account back in August, will allow you to see information about all of the Pikmin you’ve managed to discover so far, similar to the Pokemon game’s iconic PokeDex. It’s a great way to keep track of each Pikmin’s strength and weaknesses, and just to see which ones you’ve discovered already.

The new Side Stories feature one of the most intriguing new systems, though. It allows players to dive into singular missions that include various objectives and things for players to accomplish. It’s much more concentrated than the campaign itself and will be a good way for players to experience new scenarios.

The showcase also included information about the returning Bingo Battle mode, as well as a walkthrough of the campaign’s opening sequences. If you want to check out the showcase yourself, then you can do so by heading over to the VOD of the latest Nintendo Treehouse: Live showcase. We’re very excited to see more from Pikmin 3 Deluxe in the future, and the Nintendo Switch version appears to be shaping up quite well.

Pikmin 3 Deluxe will arrive on the Nintendo Switch on October 30, 2020.