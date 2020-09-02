Evening Reading - September 2, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Shout out to the dude who is always saluting you in Wreckfest

He is really patriotic.

How to make an AR filter

Falcon Age launches on Oculus Quest on September 3.

We released a Falcon Age Baby Bird AR filter. Enjoy and share a bird on your head! #falconage https://t.co/F8k809Cyo8 pic.twitter.com/3XXc1Hm9xU — Falcon Age on Quest Sept 3rd (@OuterloopGames) August 31, 2020

Copcam presents...

uhhhhhhhh



How is this allowed lol pic.twitter.com/oRI7hZtjlT — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) September 1, 2020

A game by Hideo Kojumbo.

I hate bats

Filming bats upside down looks like a goth nightclub 😂 pic.twitter.com/JSj7kc9RK9 — Animals Being Jerks (@MeanAnimals) August 25, 2020

For real.

A bat is in my living room. How do I get it out?

— Don't hide. You may lose track of it.

— If you can, isolate it in one room.

— Dim (but don’t turn off) all indoor lights.

— Open windows and doors that lead outside.https://t.co/SJt0w2T0Qq — The New York Times (@nytimes) September 3, 2020

Vote

Hey Ohio!



If you are already registered to vote, you should be getting an absentee ballot application in the mail soon.



If you’re not registered yet, the deadline is October 5!



Here’s the link https://t.co/S9ufuJSC5E



RETWEET. RETWEET. RETWEET. — Ricky Smith (@Rickonia) September 2, 2020

We need big voter turnout numbers in the Midwest. Ohioans can still register to vote.

With this announcement, Detroit becomes the first city w/ all 4 major pro teams offering their facilities for electoral use:@DetroitPistons: in-person voting@Lions: ballot receiving board@tigers: ballot drop off@DetroitRedWings: poll worker training



s/o @JocelynBenson https://t.co/dQocRweAur — Michael Tyler (@michaelwtyler) September 2, 2020

May have to use this as the new Shackcast intro



View on Vocaroo >>

Thanks, jinglebro.

Internet cats from the Internet

Cute!

31st August vs 1st September pic.twitter.com/qvGhwxc4Tq — ugly & sad (@SpookyGothLoser) September 1, 2020

Silly!

Possessed?

My angels 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/3BNB9KgtXk — 💖 The Legend of Elise 💖 || #BLM (@elisebby01) September 2, 2020

They are great cats.

Black Lives Matter

Saw this on insta and had to share pic.twitter.com/N2UcTF7Tby — MamaJaxx (@mamajaxx2) September 1, 2020

They should arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for September 2, 2020.

Lola is the best dog.

