Evening Reading - September 2, 2020

- Crusader Kings 3 review: Your noble story eternally unfolding
- Sea of Thieves Vaults of the Ancients & pirate dogs get spotlight in update video
- Amazon deletes analyst job listings following criticism of union-busting language
- EPOS GSX 300 review: Slim size, slim pickings
- Cadence of Hyrule Melody Pack DLC impressions: A little flat
- Wasteland 3 review: One hell of a nuclear payload
- Microsoft Flight Simulator Update 1.7.14.0 patch notes
- Shack Chat: What character do you want to see in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League?
- Trover saves the Universe Composer Asy Saavedra talks music & video games
- 2020 video game release dates calendar
Is this why Jensen has so many spatulas?https://t.co/xd24S2nDFu #RTX3080 @NVIDIAGeForce #RTXOn pic.twitter.com/9rdal6qTpP— Shacknews (@shacknews) September 1, 2020
Shout out to the dude who is always saluting you in Wreckfest
He is really patriotic.
How to make an AR filter
Falcon Age launches on Oculus Quest on September 3.
We released a Falcon Age Baby Bird AR filter. Enjoy and share a bird on your head! #falconage https://t.co/F8k809Cyo8 pic.twitter.com/3XXc1Hm9xU— Falcon Age on Quest Sept 3rd (@OuterloopGames) August 31, 2020
Copcam presents...
uhhhhhhhh— Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) September 1, 2020
How is this allowed lol pic.twitter.com/oRI7hZtjlT
A game by Hideo Kojumbo.
I hate bats
Filming bats upside down looks like a goth nightclub 😂 pic.twitter.com/JSj7kc9RK9— Animals Being Jerks (@MeanAnimals) August 25, 2020
For real.
A bat is in my living room. How do I get it out?— The New York Times (@nytimes) September 3, 2020
— Don't hide. You may lose track of it.
— If you can, isolate it in one room.
— Dim (but don’t turn off) all indoor lights.
— Open windows and doors that lead outside.https://t.co/SJt0w2T0Qq
Vote
Hey Ohio!— Ricky Smith (@Rickonia) September 2, 2020
If you are already registered to vote, you should be getting an absentee ballot application in the mail soon.
If you’re not registered yet, the deadline is October 5!
Here’s the link https://t.co/S9ufuJSC5E
RETWEET. RETWEET. RETWEET.
We need big voter turnout numbers in the Midwest. Ohioans can still register to vote.
With this announcement, Detroit becomes the first city w/ all 4 major pro teams offering their facilities for electoral use:@DetroitPistons: in-person voting@Lions: ballot receiving board@tigers: ballot drop off@DetroitRedWings: poll worker training— Michael Tyler (@michaelwtyler) September 2, 2020
s/o @JocelynBenson https://t.co/dQocRweAur
May have to use this as the new Shackcast intro
Thanks, jinglebro.
Internet cats from the Internet
September 1, 2020
Cute!
31st August vs 1st September pic.twitter.com/qvGhwxc4Tq— ugly & sad (@SpookyGothLoser) September 1, 2020
Silly!
A prophet! He speaks! pic.twitter.com/AB6vUbY9zw— isolated dogfriend (@GrrlGhost) September 1, 2020
Possessed?
My angels 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/3BNB9KgtXk— 💖 The Legend of Elise 💖 || #BLM (@elisebby01) September 2, 2020
They are great cats.
Black Lives Matter
Saw this on insta and had to share pic.twitter.com/N2UcTF7Tby— MamaJaxx (@mamajaxx2) September 1, 2020
They should arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor.
https://t.co/6BKQiCvnIT pic.twitter.com/qxTQjwMKAw— Be A King (@BerniceKing) September 3, 2020
