Microsoft Flight Simulator Update 1.7.14.0 patch notes
The 1.7.14.0 Update for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 has arrived.
Microsoft Flight Simulator brought stunning visuals to PC when it released back in August. Now, developer Asobo Studio is hard at work ensuring the game is the best it can possibly be. The company recently revealed the Microsoft Flight Simulator Update 1.7.14.0 patch notes, which address several bugs and issues with the game.
Microsoft Flight Simulator Update 1.7.14.0 patch notes:
Stability issues
- The title will no longer crash when different input devices/peripherals are disconnected
- The title will no longer crash when the TBM 930 package is deleted
Installation issues
- The install process will no longer be blocked after a partial decompression of a package
- The install process will no longer be blocked when a local user account includes non-ASCII characters
- The install process will no longer be blocked after a failed connection to servers
- The install process will no longer display an empty onboarding screen under certain conditions
- The title will download a critical missing/deleted package to access the main menu even if the save data preference is set to offline (when an internet connection is available)
Content manager
- The title will no longer automatically download packages that have been deleted through the content manager
- The content manager will no longer get stuck in an infinite loading state when checked offline
- The Creator name of the packages should now be properly updated
Simconnect
- Significant FPS drop when using Simconnect should no longer affect the experience
Optimization
- The performance of the title has been improved when the Display name plate option is set to active
Marketplace
- The correct currency is now properly updated in the marketplace
That covers everything new in the Microsoft Flight Simulator Update 1.7.14.0 patch notes, as listed on the game’s official website. For more on the hot new flight sim, visit the Shacknews topic page dedicated to Microsoft Flight Simulator, including our quite positive Shacknews review.
Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Microsoft Flight Simulator update 1.7.14.0 patch notes