Evening Reading - August 28, 2020

It's night time in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.
Asif Khan
Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Chadwick Boseman dies at 43 after 4 year battle with colon cancer

This man inspired a generation, and we didn't even know he was suffering from cancer during his ascendance to super stardom. Finding out about his struggle with colon cancer today somehow makes Chadwick Boseman even more of an inspiration. Rest in peace, and Vontae Mack No Matter What.

57 years ago today, Martin Luther King Jr. gave the "I Have A Dream" speech

We can still dream.

Black Lives Matter

You killed MLK, white America.

These players took the time to make a statement, and I appreciate that.

The ACLU does amazing work, and $100,000 is a nice gesture.

The digital divide in America is hurting kids as they go back to school

Mexico is putting classes on TV for students who may not have Internet. We need to make sure every child in America has the same opportunity to be educated. This is at the heart of wealth disparity, and it has to be addressed.

#DeleteFacebook

Facebook remains the worst company on Earth. The only way to defeat them is for users to revolt, but they are mindless drones.

The Wiiboy Color is a portable Wii with the Gameboy Color form factor

Follow GingerOfMods on Twitter for more sweet mod tweets.

Karen but with zombie sound effects

Karens are in every neighborhood waiting to strike again.

How Nintendo really feels about their IP

Not pictured: Golden Sun.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for August 28, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your night.

Lola is the best dog.
Lola is the best dog.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Hello, Meet Lola