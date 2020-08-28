Evening Reading - August 28, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Blake has a bone to pick!



The Shacknews Dump 🔴LIVE https://t.co/ZWTiS4BCk1 pic.twitter.com/8zahDFLtFc — Shacknews (@shacknews) August 28, 2020

Chadwick Boseman dies at 43 after 4 year battle with colon cancer

This was just two years ago.



He knew he had cancer then.



He was fighting just like these kids, and he made time for them. Made time to make them smile.



Just two years...



The world lost a king and a hero today. But he won't be forgotten, not by us, and not by those kids. pic.twitter.com/s27dS2YODC — I am Zachary Whitten, an Idiot (@ZacharyWhitten) August 29, 2020

This man inspired a generation, and we didn't even know he was suffering from cancer during his ascendance to super stardom. Finding out about his struggle with colon cancer today somehow makes Chadwick Boseman even more of an inspiration. Rest in peace, and Vontae Mack No Matter What.

VONTAE MACK NO MATTER WHAT pic.twitter.com/wIfc8v3rvT — Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) August 29, 2020

57 years ago today, Martin Luther King Jr. gave the "I Have A Dream" speech

Today is the 57th anniversary of the “I Have a Dream” speech by Martin Luther King. One great sentence: “I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.” pic.twitter.com/FVprkZXSbR — Walt Mossberg (@waltmossberg) August 28, 2020

We can still dream.

Black Lives Matter

“I have a dream.” pic.twitter.com/XKpD0ongJX — Be A King (@BerniceKing) August 28, 2020

You killed MLK, white America.

Evil Geniuses and FURIA took a moment of silence for black lives matter before their CSGO Cologne playoffs match today pic.twitter.com/Y9EOyLMhE5 — Rod Breslau (@Slasher) August 29, 2020

These players took the time to make a statement, and I appreciate that.

TSM, Cloud9, Liquid, and Flyquest are jointly donating $100,000 to the ACLU ahead of the final weekend of LCS pic.twitter.com/LJqpzkl8ZR — Rod Breslau (@Slasher) August 29, 2020

The ACLU does amazing work, and $100,000 is a nice gesture.

The digital divide in America is hurting kids as they go back to school

Two students sit outside a Taco Bell to use Wi-Fi so they can 'go to school' online.



This is California, home to Silicon Valley...but where the digital divide is as deep as ever.



Where 40% of all Latinos don't have internet access. This generation deserves better. pic.twitter.com/iJPXvcxsLQ — Kevin de Leόn (@kdeleon) August 28, 2020

Mexico is putting classes on TV for students who may not have Internet. We need to make sure every child in America has the same opportunity to be educated. This is at the heart of wealth disparity, and it has to be addressed.

#DeleteFacebook

I just got a leak about the leaks. A Facebook spokesperson just wrote this on an internal message board.



Employees who send reporters information do so largely because they believe they are not being heard or that change is not possible via internal mechanisms. pic.twitter.com/iQxPD0iQoH — Ryan Mac 🙃 (@RMac18) August 28, 2020

Facebook remains the worst company on Earth. The only way to defeat them is for users to revolt, but they are mindless drones.

The Wiiboy Color is a portable Wii with the Gameboy Color form factor

Karen but with zombie sound effects

Karens But With Zombie Noises pic.twitter.com/EDC8bpKhnb — NeverthinkTV (@NeverthinkTV) August 28, 2020

Karens are in every neighborhood waiting to strike again.

How Nintendo really feels about their IP

How Nintendo REALLY feels about its franchises: pic.twitter.com/YfwSjCERQq — Zelda Gif World (@GifZelda) August 28, 2020

Not pictured: Golden Sun.

