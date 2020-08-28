Weekend Console Download Deals for Aug. 28: PlayStation Hidden Gems

PlayStation wrapped up its Summer Sale earlier this month, but the publisher is going to end the month by branching off into several smaller sales. That includes the Weekend Offer, which features a handful of Deluxe Editions, as well as a couple of first-party PlayStation games, like Predator: Hunting Grounds and MLB The Show 20. You can also check out the Hidden Gems sale, where you can find Concrete Genie, along with over a dozen of the best indie games available on PS4.
Elsewhere, Nintendo's big Share the Fun and Indie World sales continue for another weekend. You'll also want to check out some of the new sales that have started up, including the Mega Man Franchise Sale and the Ubisoft Summer Blowout Sale.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox One
The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Portal Knights - FREE!
- Override: Mech City Brawl - FREE!
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Wreckfest - $27.99 (30% off)
- Baldur's Gate and Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Editions - $32.49 (35% off)
- There are more Xbox One games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- DC Fandome Sale
- Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection - $41.99 (30% off)
- Batman: Arkham Collection - $14.99 (75% off)
- The LEGO Games Bundle - $39.99 (60% off)
- More from the Xbox One DC Fandome Sale.
PlayStation 4
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- A Way Out - $7.49 (75% off)
- Weekend Offer
- MLB The Show 20 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Predator: Hunting Grounds - $29.99 (25% off)
- Persona 5 Royal Deluxe Edition - $45.49 (35% off)
- Saints Row: The Third Remastered - $23.99 (40% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition - $34.99 (50% off)
- More from the PlayStation 4 Weekend Offer.
- Games Under $20 Sale
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - $14.99 (70% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered - $19.99 (50% off)
- Diablo 3 Eternal Collection - $19.79 (50% off)
- Batman Arkham Knight - $4.99 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2 - $9.89 (67% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dragon Age Inquisition GOTY Edition - $15.99 (60% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - $17.49 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection - $11.99 (70% off)
- SoulCalibur 6 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection - $14.99 (50% off)
- Far Cry New Dawn - $15.99 (60% off)
- Castlevania Requiem: Symphony of the Night and Rondo of Blood - $6.99 (65% off)
- More from the PlayStation 4 Games Under $20 Sale.
- Hidden Gems Sale
- Concrete Genie - $14.99 (50% off)
- Maneater - $29.99 (25% off)
- Subnautica - $17.99 (40% off)
- The Forest - $9.99 (50% off)
- Risk of Rain 2 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Moving Out - $17.49 (30% off)
- Overcooked 2 - $14.99 (40% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 - $20.99 (30% off)
- Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle - $40.19 (33% off)
- inFAMOUS: First Light - $7.04 (53% off)
- Enter the Gungeon - $7.49 (50% off)
- Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid - $11.99 (40% off)
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove - $27.99 (30% off)
- Amnesia: Collection - $4.49 (85% off)
- Journey - $4.94 (67% off)
- More from the PlayStation 4 Hidden Gems Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Call of Duty: Warzone Combat Pack (Season Five) - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Fortnite PlayStation Plus Celebration Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Apex Legends: PlayStation Plus Play Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- DC Universe Online PlayStation Plus Starter Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Path of Exile: PlayStation Plus Bundle Five - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the free add-ons available exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- Share the Fun Sale
- Luigi's Mansion 3 - $41.99 (30% off)
- ARMS - $41.99 (30% off)
- 1-2-Switch - $34.99 (30% off)
- Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 - $39.99 (33% off)
- Puyo Puyo Tetris - $17.99 (40% off)
- Overwatch Legendary Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Diablo 3 Eternal Collection - $29.99 (50% off)
- Burnout Paradise Remastered - $34.99 (30% off)
- Just Dance 2020 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Swimsanity! - $18.74 (25% off)
- Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 - $11.99 (20% off)
- Cuphead - $15.99 (20% off)
- Shovel Knight Showdown - $6.99 (30% off)
- River City Girls - $20.99 (30% off)
- The Stretchers - $13.99 (30% off)
- Star Wars: Episode I Racer - $11.24 (15% off)
- Dead by Daylight - $26.39 (35% off)
- Saints Row IV: Re-Elected - $25.99 (35% off)
- Unravel Two - $4.99 (75% off)
- Castle Crashers Remastered - $8.99 (40% off)
- Catherine: Full Body - $39.99 (20% off)
- Streets of Rage 4 - $21.24 (15% off)
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition - $34.99 (30% off)
- Exit the Gungeon - $6.99 (30% off)
- Enter the Gungeon - $7.49 (50% off)
- Go Vacation - $34.99 (30% off)
- What The Golf? - $14.99 (25% off)
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled - $23.99 (40% off)
- Super Meat Boy - $7.49 (50% off)
- Torchlight 2 - $11.99 (40% off)
- Huntdown - $13.99 (30% off)
- Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy - $9.99 (50% off)
- Heave Ho - $4.99 (50% off)
- Sky Racket - $7.49 (50% off)
- Outbuddies DX - $8.99 (50% off)
- Indie World Sale
- Ori and the Blind Forest Definitive Edition - $13.99 (30% off)
- Dead Cells - $14.99 (40% off)
- Superliminal - $16.00 (20% off)
- Lonely Mountains: Downhill - $15.99 (20% off)
- Raji: An Ancient Epic - $22.49 (10% off)
- A Short Hike - $7.19 (10% off)
- Takeshi and Hiroshi - $8.09 (10% off)
- Manifold Garden - $17.99 (10% off)
- Evergate - $16.99 (15% off)
- Hypnospace Outlaw - $14.99 (25% off)
- Creature in the Well - $9.74 (25% off)
- Neo Cab - $14.99 (25% off)
- Hotline Miami Collection - $8.74 (75% off)
- Overland - $14.99 (40% off)
- EarthNight - $7.49 (50% off)
- Ubisoft Summer Blowout Sale
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Gold Edition - $19.99 (75% off)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle - $14.99 (75% off)
- Just Dance 2020 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed: The Rebel Collection - $19.99 (50% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole - $14.99 (75% off)
- South Park: The Stick of Truth - $11.99 (60% off)
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas Deluxe Edition - $23.99 (70% off)
- Trials Rising - $5.99 (70% off)
- Trials Rising Gold Edition - $8.99 (70% off)
- Rayman Legends Definitive Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Assassin's Creed III Remastered - $14.79 (65% off)
- Child of Light Ultimate Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Valiant Hearts: The Great War - $4.99 (75% off)
- Annapurna Interactive Publisher Sale
- Donut County - $3.89 (75% off)
- Gorogoa - $5.99 (60% off)
- What Remains of Edith Finch - $7.99 (60% off)
- Florence - $2.99 (50% off)
- Sayonara Wild Hearts - $7.79 (40% off)
- Telling Lies - $13.99 (30% off)
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition - $17.49 (30% off)
- Mega Man Franchise Sale
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection - $22.49 (25% off)
- Mega Man 11 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection - $9.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection - $9.89 (33% off)
- 11 Bit Studios Publisher Sale
- Moonlighter - $8.49 (75% off)
- Children of Morta - $13.19 (35% off)
- This War of Mine Complete Edition - $11.99 (70% off)
- Beat Cop - $3.74 (75% off)
- Moving Out - $18.74 (25% off)
- Shovel Knight Treasure Trove - $27.99 (30% off)
- Golf With Your Friends - $15.99 (20% off)
- Golf Story - $7.49 (50% off)
- Vitamin Connection - $13.99 (30% off)
- NBA 2K20 - $4.99 (90% off)
- Two Point Hospital - $23.99 (40% off)
- Star Wars Episode I Racer - $11.24 (25% off)
- Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy - $9.99 (50% off)
- EA Sports FIFA 20 Nintendo Switch Legacy Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- West of Dead - $15.99 (20% off)
- Jenny LeClue: Detectivu - $19.99 (20% off)
- Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 Plus - $7.99 (60% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains - $11.99 (80% off)
- LEGO Jurassic World - $11.99 (70% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 - $8.99 (70% off)
- The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame - $9.99 (75% off)
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection - $12.49 (75% off)
- LEGO The Incredibles - $17.99 (70% off)
- LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game - $12.49 (75% off)
- LEGO Worlds - $8.99 (70% off)
- Super Meat Boy - $7.49 (50% off)
- Darksiders Genesis - $27.99 (30% off)
- Darksiders 2 Deathinitive Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Darksiders Warmastered Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Saints Row The Third: The Full Package - $19.99 (50% off)
- Guacamelee 2 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Guacamelee Super Turbo Championship Edition - $7.49 (50% off)
- Severed - $7.49 (50% off)
- Knight Squad - $10.49 (30% off)
- Lethal League Blaze - $13.99 (30% off)
- Monster Prom XXL - $11.19 (30% off)
- MotoGP 20 - $23.99 (40% off)
- Dead End Job - $7.64 (55% off)
- Riverbond - $9.99 (60% off)
- Mighty Switch Force Collection - $13.99 (30% off)
- Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break - $23.99 (20% off)
- Rock of Ages 2: Bigger & Boulder - $5.99 (60% off)
- The Swords of Ditto: Mormo's Curse - $7.49 (50% off)
- Cook, Serve, Delicious 2 - $6.49 (50% off)
- Assault Android Cactus+ - $7.99 (60% off)
- MudRunner: American Wilds - $7.49 (75% off)
- Mother Russia Bleeds - $3.74 (75% off)
- Mutant Football League: Dynasty Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Surgeon Simulator CPR - $6.49 (50% off)
- Broforce - $3.74 (75% off)
- Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes - $8.99 (40% off)
- Runbow - $3.74 (75% off)
- Runner3 - $1.99 (90% off)
- Bridge Constructor Portal - $5.99 (60% off)
- Super Mega Baseball 3 - $35.99 (20% off)
- Call of Juarez: Gunslinger - $11.99 (40% off)
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend Console Download Deals for Aug. 28: PlayStation Hidden Gems