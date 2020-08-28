New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Weekend Console Download Deals for Aug. 28: PlayStation Hidden Gems

PlayStation is kicking off a pair of sales this weekend, including its Hidden Gems sale that collects a handful of standout indies, as well as first-party efforts like Concrete Genie.
Ozzie Mejia
1

PlayStation wrapped up its Summer Sale earlier this month, but the publisher is going to end the month by branching off into several smaller sales. That includes the Weekend Offer, which features a handful of Deluxe Editions, as well as a couple of first-party PlayStation games, like Predator: Hunting Grounds and MLB The Show 20. You can also check out the Hidden Gems sale, where you can find Concrete Genie, along with over a dozen of the best indie games available on PS4.

Elsewhere, Nintendo's big Share the Fun and Indie World sales continue for another weekend. You'll also want to check out some of the new sales that have started up, including the Mega Man Franchise Sale and the Ubisoft Summer Blowout Sale.

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox One

The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.

PlayStation 4

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo Switch

