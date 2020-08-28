Weekend PC Download Deals for Aug. 28: Control comes to Steam

It's been a year since Remedy Entertainment released Control on PC and consoles. And by "PC," we mean "The Epic Games Store." Fast-forward to today and Remedy is crossing streams with the release of the AWE Expansion, which intersects the worlds of Control and Alan Wake. On top of that, Control has reached Steam with the release of the Control Ultimate Edition, which collects the full game and all DLC, including the AWE Expansion.

The Control Ultimate Edition is available across several retailers. Steam, the Humble Store, Green Man Gaming, Fanatical, and Gamersgate are among those retailers who have this collection discounted. So if you want, pick your favorite store and get to shopping.

GOG.com does not have the Control Ultimate Edition at this time. (It's set to arrive on the DRM-free storefront in September.) But it is in the middle of the massive Harvest Sale, which features over 1,000 games on sale. Now's a good time to pick up games like Disco Elysium, Pillars of Eternity, the System Shock games, and more.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

GamersGate

Use the code THEdiscount to save 15% off any full-priced game. Restrictions apply.

GOG.com

Purchase Iron Harvest at full price before September 8 and receive Sudden Strike 4 for free.

Green Man Gaming

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of August, select between Vampyr, Hello Neighbor + Hello Neighbor Hide & Seek Collection, Wargroove, Call of Cthulhu, Little Big Workshop, Genesis Alpha One Deluxe Edition, Automachef, Through the Darkest of Times, American Fugitive, The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters, We Were Here Together, and A Case of Distrust. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store. Plus, both Premium and Classic subscribers can claim ALL 12 GAMES for this month only! Make sure to claim them before September 4.

Pay $1 or more for Killing Floor, along with the Mrs. Foster, Robot Special Character, Ash Harding, The Chickenator, and Reggie the Rocker DLC packs. Pay more than the average $11.20 for Killing Floor 2, along with the Foster Classic, Commando Chicken, Clot Backpack, Compound Bow, Community Weapon Pack 2, Community Weapon Pack 3 (Us vs. Them Total Conflict Pack), Community Weapons Pack, Nightfall Character Pack, Camo Weapons, Cyberpunk Outfit, Horzine Mark 7, and Dragon & Koi Complete Weapon Skin DLC packs. Pay $15 or more to also receive Killing Floor Incursion, along with the Killing Floor 2 Wasteland Bundle, Briar's Bobby Bundle, Tanaka's Biker Bundle, Hazmat Suit Bundle, DAR Assault Armor Bundle, Pajama Bundle, Cardboard Knight Bundle, Witch Hunter Outfit Bundle, Santa's Helper Outfit Bundle, Foster's Favorites Weapon Skin Pack, Mrs. Foster, Badass Santa Bundle, Headshot FX Pack 1, Headshot FX Pack 2, Grim Treatments Weapon Bundle, and Yuletide Horror Weapon Skin Bundle DLC packs; the Killing Floor 2 Digital Deluxe Upgrade; and the Killing Floor Neon Character, Neon Weapons, Golden Weapons, Outbreak Character, and Golden Weapon Pack 2 DLC packs. These activate on Steam, while Killing Floor Incursion requires a VR headset.

Or Pay $1 or more for Pixel Heroes: Byte & Magic, Meridian: Squad 22, Doodle Derby, Deadly 30, Safety First, and Dub Dash. Pay more than the average $6.46 for Slime-san: SuperSlime Edition, SEUM: Speedrunners from Hell, Dead End Job, and The Inner World. Pay $12 or more to also receive Outbuddies DX, Everreach: Project Eden, Vambrace: Cold Soul, Silver Chains, and The Textorcist: The Story of Ray Bibbia. These activate on Steam.

Ubisoft Store

Steam