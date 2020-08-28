Weekend PC Download Deals for Aug. 28: Control comes to Steam

It's been a year since Remedy Entertainment released Control on PC and consoles. And by "PC," we mean "The Epic Games Store." Fast-forward to today and Remedy is crossing streams with the release of the AWE Expansion, which intersects the worlds of Control and Alan Wake. On top of that, Control has reached Steam with the release of the Control Ultimate Edition, which collects the full game and all DLC, including the AWE Expansion.
The Control Ultimate Edition is available across several retailers. Steam, the Humble Store, Green Man Gaming, Fanatical, and Gamersgate are among those retailers who have this collection discounted. So if you want, pick your favorite store and get to shopping.
GOG.com does not have the Control Ultimate Edition at this time. (It's set to arrive on the DRM-free storefront in September.) But it is in the middle of the massive Harvest Sale, which features over 1,000 games on sale. Now's a good time to pick up games like Disco Elysium, Pillars of Eternity, the System Shock games, and more.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- Hearthstone Felosophy Bundle - $19.99 (30% off)
- World of Warcraft: Complete Collection (includes Shadowlands expansion) - $89.99 (27% off)
- World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth - $19.99 (60% off)
- StarCraft 2 Arcturus Mengsk Master Bundle - $9.99 (33% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 5 Zerg Cerberus Skins Bundle - $21.16 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 5 Terran Tyrador Skins Bundle - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 5 Protoss Ihan-rii Skins Bundle - $22.41 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 4 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 3 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 2 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 1 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (20% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $13.59 (74% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Hitman - FREE until 9/3
- Shadowrun Collection - FREE until 9/3
- Sludge Life - FREE FOR A LIMITED TIME
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - $7.99 (60% off)
Fanatical
- Chess Ultra [Steam] - $3.89 (70% off)
- Death Stranding [Steam] - $47.99 (20% off)
- Control Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $28.79 (28% off)
- Destiny 2: Upgrade Edition [Steam] - $32.49 (35% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege [UPlay] - $7.59 (62% off)
- The Yakuza Bundle [Steam] - $26.49 (62% off)
- Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King [Steam] - $7.49 (75% off)
- For Honor Complete Edition [UPlay] - $26.39 (76% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition [Steam] - $17.99 (70% off)
- Life is Strange 2 [Steam] - $13.99 (65% off)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Katana ZERO [Steam] - $10.04 (33% off)
- The Messenger [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Ape Out [Steam] - $7.49 (50% off)
- Yakuza 0 [Steam] - $4.59 (77% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization 6 Platinum Edition [Steam] - $40.52 (66% off)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided [Steam] - $4.49 (85% off)
- Sonic Mania [Steam] - $6.39 (68% off)
- Sonic Forces [Steam] - $9.19 (77% off)
GamersGate
Use the code THEdiscount to save 15% off any full-priced game. Restrictions apply.
- Control Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $31.99 (20% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $30.00 (50% off)
- Anno 1800 Complete Edition [UPlay] - $46.75 (53% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege [UPlay] - $6.80 (66% off)
- Far Cry 5 [UPlay] - $10.20 (83% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole [UPlay] - $12.75 (79% off)
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas [UPlay] - $17.85 (70% off)
GOG.com
Purchase Iron Harvest at full price before September 8 and receive Sudden Strike 4 for free.
- Disco Elysium - $29.99 (25% off)
- Divinity: Original Sin II Definitive Edition - $22.49 (50% off)
- The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $14.99 (70% off)
- Diablo + Hellfire - $8.49 (15% off)
- Warcraft I + II Bundle - $12.69 (15% off)
- Metro Franchise Bundle - $48.49 (50% off)
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire Obsidian Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- Frostpunk GOTY Edition - $32.79 (33% off)
- Planescape: Torment Enhanced Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Stellaris - $9.99 (75% off)
- Life is Strange - $3.99 (80% off)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - $23.99 (40% off)
- Homeworld Remastered Collection - $5.29 (85% off)
- Children of Morta - $13.19 (40% off)
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice - $8.99 (70% off)
- DUSK - $11.99 (40% off)
- GRIS - $7.69 (55% off)
- Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Saints Row IV: Game of the Century Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- System Shock 2 - $2.49 (75% off)
- System Shock Enhanced Edition - $2.49 (75% off)
Green Man Gaming
- Control Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $27.19 (32% off)
- Death Stranding [Steam] - $46.79 (22% off)
- Destiny 2: Upgrade Edition [Steam] - $28.47 (43% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 [Rockstar] - $42.23 (30% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V [Rockstar] - $12.60 (58% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Steam] - $26.40 (56% off)
- Disintegration [Steam] - $20.39 (49% off)
- Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey [Steam] - $17.00 (57% off)
- The Outer Worlds [Epic] - $25.50 (57% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI Platinum Edition [Steam] - $40.53 (66% off)
- BioShock: The Collection [Steam] - $12.75 (79% off)
- Cuphead [Steam] - $14.99 (25% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of August, select between Vampyr, Hello Neighbor + Hello Neighbor Hide & Seek Collection, Wargroove, Call of Cthulhu, Little Big Workshop, Genesis Alpha One Deluxe Edition, Automachef, Through the Darkest of Times, American Fugitive, The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters, We Were Here Together, and A Case of Distrust. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store. Plus, both Premium and Classic subscribers can claim ALL 12 GAMES for this month only! Make sure to claim them before September 4.
Pay $1 or more for Killing Floor, along with the Mrs. Foster, Robot Special Character, Ash Harding, The Chickenator, and Reggie the Rocker DLC packs. Pay more than the average $11.20 for Killing Floor 2, along with the Foster Classic, Commando Chicken, Clot Backpack, Compound Bow, Community Weapon Pack 2, Community Weapon Pack 3 (Us vs. Them Total Conflict Pack), Community Weapons Pack, Nightfall Character Pack, Camo Weapons, Cyberpunk Outfit, Horzine Mark 7, and Dragon & Koi Complete Weapon Skin DLC packs. Pay $15 or more to also receive Killing Floor Incursion, along with the Killing Floor 2 Wasteland Bundle, Briar's Bobby Bundle, Tanaka's Biker Bundle, Hazmat Suit Bundle, DAR Assault Armor Bundle, Pajama Bundle, Cardboard Knight Bundle, Witch Hunter Outfit Bundle, Santa's Helper Outfit Bundle, Foster's Favorites Weapon Skin Pack, Mrs. Foster, Badass Santa Bundle, Headshot FX Pack 1, Headshot FX Pack 2, Grim Treatments Weapon Bundle, and Yuletide Horror Weapon Skin Bundle DLC packs; the Killing Floor 2 Digital Deluxe Upgrade; and the Killing Floor Neon Character, Neon Weapons, Golden Weapons, Outbreak Character, and Golden Weapon Pack 2 DLC packs. These activate on Steam, while Killing Floor Incursion requires a VR headset.
Or Pay $1 or more for Pixel Heroes: Byte & Magic, Meridian: Squad 22, Doodle Derby, Deadly 30, Safety First, and Dub Dash. Pay more than the average $6.46 for Slime-san: SuperSlime Edition, SEUM: Speedrunners from Hell, Dead End Job, and The Inner World. Pay $12 or more to also receive Outbuddies DX, Everreach: Project Eden, Vambrace: Cold Soul, Silver Chains, and The Textorcist: The Story of Ray Bibbia. These activate on Steam.
- Control Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $31.99 (20% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- EA End of Summer Sale
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order [Origin] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Battlefield V [Origin] - $9.99 (75% off)
- Command & Conquer Remastered Collection [Origin] - $6.59 (67% off)
- The Sims 4 [Origin] - $14.79 (63% off)
- More from the Humble Store's EA End of Summer Sale.
- Private Division End of Summer Sale
- The Outer Worlds [Epic] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Disintegration [Steam] - $27.99 (30% off)
- Kerbal Space Program [Steam] - $9.99 (75% off)
- Rockstar End of Summer Sale
- Red Dead Redemption [Rockstar] - $47.99 (20% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition [Rockstar] - $14.99 (57% off)
- L.A. Noire: The Complete Edition [Rockstar] - $8.99 (70% off)
- Max Payne 3: The Complete Edition [Rockstar] - $10.49 (70% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Rockstar End of Summer Sale.
- Sega End of Summer Sale
- Yakuza Kiwami 2 [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Alien Isolation: The Collection [Steam] - $12.49 (75% off)
- Sonic Mania [Steam] - $6.79 (66% off)
- Puyo Puyo Tetris [Steam] - $11.99 (40% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Sega End of Summer Sale.
- 2K Games End of Summer Sale
- Borderlands 3 [Steam/Epic] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI Platinum Edition [Steam] - $47.68 (60% off)
- XCOM 2 Collection [Steam] - $29.99 (70% off)
- XCOM: Chimera Squad [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- More from the Humble Store's 2K Games End of Summer Sale.
- CD Projekt RED End of Summer Sale
- The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $14.99 (70% off)
- Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales - $9.99 (50% off)
- The Witcher Adventure Game - $1.49 (85% off)
- More from the Humble Store's CD Projekt RED End of Summer Sale.
- Humble Games End of Summer Sale
- A Hat in Time [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Void Bastards [Steam] - $17.99 (40% off)
- Crying Suns [Steam] - $17.49 (30% off)
- Forager [Steam] - $13.39 (33% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Humble Games End of Summer Sale.
- Idea Factory End of Summer Sale
- Amnesia: Memories [Steam] - $4.99 (50% off)
- Dark Rose Valkyrie [Steam] - $4.99 (75% off)
- Death End Re;Quest 2 [Steam] - $39.99 (20% off)
- Dragon Star Varnir [Steam] - $19.99 (60% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Idea Factory End of Summer Sale.
- NIS America End of Summer Sale
- Killer7 [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Assault Spy [Steam] - $11.99 (40% off)
- A Rose in the Twilight [Steam] - $4.99 (50% off)
- Birthdays the Beginning [Steam] - $7.49 (25% off)
- Disgaea 5 Complete [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- More from the Humble Store's NIS America End of Summer Sale.
- Hitman GOTY Edition [Steam] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Fable Anniversary [Steam] - $8.74 (75% off)
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice [Steam] - $8.99 (70% off)
- Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late [Steam] - $5.99 (80% off)
- Killing Floor 2 [Steam] - $9.89 (67% off)
- Darkest Dungeon: Ancestral Edition [Steam] - $16.99 (65% off)
- Octodad: Dadliest Catch [Steam] - $7.49 (50% off)
- Owlboy [Steam] - $14.99 (40% off)
- Guacamelee 2 [Steam] - $4.99 (75% off)
- ARK: Survival Evolved [Steam] - $9.99 (80% off)
Ubisoft Store
- Save on the Ultimate Gaming Experience
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Ultimate Edition - $40.50 (55% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2: Warlords of New York Ultimate Edition - $36.00 (55% off)
- Anno 1800 Complete Edition - $54.99 (45% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint Ultimate Edition - $39.60 (67% off)
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey Ultimate Edition - $39.60 (67% off)
- For Honor Complete Edition - $25.00 (75% off)
- Uno Ultimate Edition - $8.24 (45% off)
- More from the Ubisoft Store's Ultimate Gaming Experience Sale.
Steam
- Control Ultimate Edition - $31.99 (20% off)
- Disco Elysium - $29.99 (25% off)
- The Witcher III GOTY Edition - $14.99 (70% off)
- Planet Zoo Premium Edition - $55.89 (36% off)
- Planet Coaster: Complete the Collection - $54.67 (63% off)
- Snail Publisher Sale
- ARK: Survival Evolved - $9.99 (80% off)
- PixARK - $9.59 (76% off)
- Outlaws of the Old West - $4.79 (76% off)
- Dark and Light - $3.59 (80% off)
- More from Steam's Snail Publisher Sale.
- Two Point Hospital - $10.49 (70% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 8/30 at 1PM PT)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - $7.99 (60% off)
- Golf With Your Friends - $11.99 (20% off)
- F1 2020 - $41.99 (30% off)
- ATOM RPG Trudograd - $8.79 (20% off)
- TerraTech - $14.99 (40% off)
- Remnant: From The Ashes - $23.99 (40% off)
- Hunt: Showdown - $21.99 (45% off)
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville - $14.99 (70% off)
- Burnout Paradise Remastered - $4.99 (75% off)
- Hypnospace Outlaw - $14.99 (25% off)
- XCOM 2 Collection - $30.16 (77% off)
- A Way Out - $9.89 (67% off)
- Elite Dangerous - $7.49 (75% off)
- Children of Morta - $13.19 (40% off)
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend PC Download Deals for Aug. 28: Control comes to Steam