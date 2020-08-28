New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideAnimal Crossing: New Horizons guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide

Watch today's Neuralink progress update on the future of brain computing

Elon Musk's Neuralink company issued a progress update today. Check out the full presentation from YouTube here!
Asif Khan
1

Brain computer interfaces are about as cuting edge as you can get in the field of technology, and it is no surprise that billionaire Elon Musk is working in this space. Today, the team at Neuralink provided a progress update followed by a question and answer session. The folks at the company have been working very hard on this project, and today's update included the introduction of some piggy patients and a showcase of the latest version of the Link. Please take a look.

Neuralink's brain implant computing device is called Link, and today the company showed off version 0.9 of the product. Link V0.9 is 23x8 mm, will fit flush with a human skull, boasts all day battery life, and 6-axis IMU, temperature, and pressure sensors. Link V0.9 will also feature a megabit wireless data rate  with post compression. There are also 1024 channels per Link for data to be sent to other devices like a smartphone. Getting a Link installed will take less than an hour and patients can leave the hospital on the same day. The surgery can also be accomplished without general anesthesia.

Neuralink showed off the robot that will be used to install Link.
Neuralink showed off the robot that will be used to install Link.

"The future is weird," said Musk during the question and answer session. While the current demo of Link V0.9 monitors a lot of physical functions in the body, but the team at Neuralink discussed how their product will be able to help paralyzed individuals walk again, or even give visually impaired people the ability to see again. They even made some claims that a form of telepathic communication could result from this technology. Musk even said that people would be able to replay memories down the road, or even back up their memories to a robot. 

The first Neuralink patients are some cute piggies.
The first Neuralink patients are some cute piggies.

Today's presentation was not about getting patients. Neuralink is recruiting, so now is a great time to apply if you are an engineer or brain expert in need of a job. Brain computing interfaces are truly in their infancy, but today's Neuralink presentation highlighted just how transformational this technology could be. Musk did mention that video games will likely be an application of the technology down the road, with the team repeatedly mentioning Starcraft as a benchmark. The company was a bit cagier on if they will be able to run Crysis, but how hard can that be? Even Nintendo Switch runs Crysis, Elon!

CEO

Asif Khan is the CEO and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola