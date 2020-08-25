Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart new gameplay video teased for gamescom Opening Night Live As Geoff Keighley prepares to kick off gamescom's digital experience with Opening Night Live, PlayStation 5's Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will make a new appearance.

Out of all of the games that were shown during PlayStation 5’s reveal and game showcase, one of the hands-down standouts was definitely Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. The fan favorite series was looking sharp in its debut reveal and left us wanting more. Apparently, that wish will be granted soon enough. The digital version of gamescom is coming up, kicked off by Geoff Keighley’s Opening Night Live, which will apparently showcase new gameplay of Rift Apart.

Geoff Keighley himself announced the upcoming gameplay demo of Ratchet & Clank on his personal Twitter on August 25, 2020. Set to appear on the gamescom Opening Night Live on August 27 at 11a.m. PT / 2p.m. ET, one of the prominent features of the show will apparently be an all-new gameplay demo of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. It’s unknown if it will be pre-recorded or if someone will be playing, but those looking to get a fresh look at Rift Apart in action should keep an eye out during the showcase.

Don't miss the world premiere @PlayStation 5 demo of Ratchet & Clank:

Rift Apart with @insomniacgames #ps5



Watch @gamescom Opening Night Live, streaming Thursday at 8 pm CEST / 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT



Watch at: https://t.co/FjoDbKUBkl pic.twitter.com/jPzzWO6Tiu — Geoff Keighley 🔜 Opening Night Live (@geoffkeighley) August 25, 2020

Geoff Keighley’s Opening Night Live only just became a part of the gamescom experience in 2019 where it first kicked off gamescom as a sort of pre-show showcase to the main conference. In 2020 where the COVID-19 pandemic has pretty much canceled all physical events including an in-person gamescom, Geoff Keighley’s digital showcase has taken on a more prominent role for the event. Keighley promised from the get-go that Opening Night Live 2020 was going to be a bigger part of the experience, and major reveals like Fall Guys Season 2 were already confirmed. The PS5 debut reveal of Ratchet & Clank: Drift Apart already teased some gameplay, but it will be interesting to see the game freshly in action.

As we approach gamescom Opening Night Live 2020, stay tuned for further teases leading up to the event, as well as all of the announcements on the day of from Ratchet & Clank, Fall Guys, and more.