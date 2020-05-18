New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Geoff Keighley announces gamescom 2020 Opening Night Live for late August

It looks like gamescom 2020 Opening Night Live is still on for late August to showcase a wealth of new gaming news and reveals as a major part of Geoff Keighley's Summer Games Fest.
TJ Denzer
In 2019, Geoff Keighley kicked off gamescom with a new digital event, Opening Night Live. Gamescom 2020 may have been impacted by COVID-19, but it won’t stop the event from happening altogether, and Keighley has confirmed his part in that with the announcement of gamescom 2020 Opening Night Live. It will take place in late August 2020 as a part of his ongoing Summer Game Fest.

Geoff Keighley confirmed gamescom 2020 Opening Night Live along with the announcement of dates via his Twitter on May 18, 2020. According to the gamescom website, gamescom 2020 Opening Night Live will began on August 27 and run through August 30, 2020, in which Keighley will be joined by a number of publishers and developers for three days worth of video game announcements, world premieres, and more. This is likely a large part of gamescom 2020’s pivot to a digital event following forced cancelation of the physical event due to COVID-19 restricting physical events in Germany.

Geoff Keighley first launched gamescom Opening Night Live in 2019. Kicking off the physical event for the following week, Opening Night Live 2019 showcased new footage from Death Stranding, gameplay from Predator: Hunting Grounds, and much more. It was always likely that Keighley was going to return with gamescom Opening Night Live in 2020, but the forced digital experience by COVID-19 has pushed a big spotlight on Keighley and his show, likely accounting for the expanded 3-day event. With that in mind, we’re likely to see plenty of new gaming news and reveals out of the digital event.

Stay tuned for further details on gamescom 2020 Opening Night Live, as well as other coverage of Summer Game Fest 2020, including further details on schedules, where to watch, and more as we get closer to the event.

