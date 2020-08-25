Summer of Sea of Thieves event Challenges guide Learn every goal for each of the Challenges in Sea of Thieves' Summer event.

The Summer of Sea of Thieves is a brand new event happening in-game. Players are given a long list of Summer Challenges to complete, and the more they complete, the more rewards they receive. With several dozen to work through, players will no doubt be looking for a quick way to unlock as many as possible.

Summer of Sea of Thieves event

The Summer of Sea of Thieves event is a weeks-long event from August 19th to September 30th. During this time, players can earn unique cosmetics and titles by completing Summer Challenges. There are 11 challenges, each with four goals. With 44 goals to complete, there’s plenty to keep players busy over the next six weeks.

There are a lot of goals to keep track of in the Sea of Thieves Summer event.

Each of the individual goals rewards 1,000 gold and 10 doubloons – an excellent way for players to get more doubloons. Completing four goals within a challenge unlocks a title while completing even more goals rewards equipment, a sword, emotes, as well as a ferocious figurehead.

Though not a required, completing all 44 goals will reward a unique Title. For players that only want the cosmetic items, you only need to complete 36 of the goals to get them all. Check out the Summer Event page for more information.

Meet the Locals – Title: Pirate Dandy

Pirate Queens Speak to Amarantha near the Sea Dog’s Tavern (center of the world) Speak to Umbra on Lagoon of Whispers Speak to Grace Marrow on Morrow’s Peak Outpost in the Devil’s Roar

The Arena’s Top Dogs Speak to DeMarco – only available in Arena mode Speak with Lesedi – only available in Arena mode Speak with Dimitri – only available in Arena mode

The Sea’s Strangest Speak to the Servant of the Flame at the Reaper’s Hideout Speak to Madame Olivia at Plunder Outpost Speak to the Ferryman on the Ferry of the Damned

Tavern Friends Speak to the Mysterious Stranger in any outpost tavern Speak to Duke in any outpost tavern Speak to Tallulah, the tavern keeper of the Charred Parrot at Marrow’s Peak Outpost in the Devil’s Roar



Make New Friends! – Title: Pirate Mingler

Make a Friend: Use the Make Friends emote to befriend another pirate

Shanty Share: Play a shanty alongside a member of another crew

Chest to Impress: Let another crew cash in a chest of yours

Battle Bards: Play a shanty on your ship along with a full crew of 4 pirates in the Arena

Stay Healthy – Title: Shipshape Pirate

Summer Nights: Cook up food on a campfire at night

Shipshape: Repair 3 holes on your ship using planks during an Arena contest

Fruit Salad: Eat all 5 types of fruit: bananas, coconuts, pomegranates, mangos, and pineapples

Boarding Denied: In the Arena, defeat a pirate who has boarded your ship

Experience More – Title: Seasoned Pirate

An Auspicious Start: Complete the Maiden Voyage

Trial By Combat: Complete a contest in the Arena

A Fateful Encounter: Defeat one of the emergent threats: Skeleton Ships, Kraken, Megalodon, Ghost Fleet, or Ashen Lord

Silver Fox: Cash in a Sea Dog Chest in the Arena

Spread Mischief – Title: Mischief Maker

Not So Fast: During an Arena contest, board an enemy ship and drop their anchor

Deadly Blunder: In the Arena, kill a pirate with your blunderbuss

OK Boomer: Explode Gunpowder Skeletons in a chain reaction of at least 2

Aboat Face: Perform a “handbrake” turn by dropping the anchor during a full turn

Go Wild – Title: Pirate Menace

Hidden Treasures: In Arena, dig up 3 buried chests

Pack the Gunpowder: Fire a cannon 50 times in The Arena

That Drinking Feeling: Drink so much grog that you’re sick

Damned Nuisance: Clear the Fort of the Damned

Play Together – Title: People Pirate

Pirate Versus Pirate: Finish among the top 3 crews in Arena, three times

DeMarco Polo: In the Arena tavern, get at least one member of each crew into the hot tub at the same time

Stronger Together: Form an Alliance with another crew

Bone Chair Buddies: Sit together with another crew in a big Skeleton Throne

Get Groggy – Title: Drunken Sailor

Drinking Buddies: In a tavern, drink grog with another crew

Tub Toast: In the Arena, raise the Glorious Sea Dog Tankard with 3 other pirate in the hot tub

Go Home, Skeleton: Kill 10 skeletons affected by Grogballs

More Grog Money: Cash in a Sea Dog Chest in the Arena while drunk

Be More Daring – Title: Dashing Daredevil

Gotta Go Fast: Cash in a Sea Dog Chest in the first 5 minutes of an Arena contest

Finders, Keepers: Hand in a stolen Sea Dog Chest during an Arena contest

Parrrkour: Complete the Sea Dogs’ jumping challenge above the tavern

Brave the Fire: Defeat an Ashen Lord

Win a Trophy – Title: Prizewinning Pirate

Consistent Contestant: Finish among the top 3 crews in 10 Arena contests

Most Vicious Pirate: Defeat 20 pirates in Arena

Dedicated to the Flame: As a Reaper’s Bones Emissary, sell another crew’s level 5 Emissary Flag

Extreme Fishing: Deliver 20 trophy fish to the Hunter’s Call

Reignite the Legend – Title: Legend of the Sun

Legendary Prowess: In the Arena, win a contest as a Pirate Legend

Legendary Landing: In the Arena, fire yourself from a cannon and land on the deck of an enemy ship

Legendary Loyalty: Reach Athena’s Fortune Emissary Grade 5

Legendary Generosity: Let another crew cash in your Chest of Legends

All Arena goals and challenges

Below are all of the challenges and goals that require you to play Arena.

Of the 44 goals, nearly half of them must be completed in Arena. For ease of use, here are all the goals that require Arena (taken from above). Thankfully, a few of them only require you to be in the Arena tavern lobby. Players that are trying to chase the mid-contest goals will likely have better luck queuing up with a full ship of friends.

The Summer Sea of Thieves event has quite a few tasks for players to complete. With each of the Summer Challenges having four goals each, there are 44 objectives to do around the Sea of Thieves. With gold, doubloons, cosmetic items, and titles on offer, there are plenty of reasons to tackle the challenge. Check out the Shacknews Sea of Thieves guide page for even more helpful articles.