Summer of Sea of Thieves event Challenges guide
Learn every goal for each of the Challenges in Sea of Thieves' Summer event.
The Summer of Sea of Thieves is a brand new event happening in-game. Players are given a long list of Summer Challenges to complete, and the more they complete, the more rewards they receive. With several dozen to work through, players will no doubt be looking for a quick way to unlock as many as possible.
Summer of Sea of Thieves event
The Summer of Sea of Thieves event is a weeks-long event from August 19th to September 30th. During this time, players can earn unique cosmetics and titles by completing Summer Challenges. There are 11 challenges, each with four goals. With 44 goals to complete, there’s plenty to keep players busy over the next six weeks.
Each of the individual goals rewards 1,000 gold and 10 doubloons – an excellent way for players to get more doubloons. Completing four goals within a challenge unlocks a title while completing even more goals rewards equipment, a sword, emotes, as well as a ferocious figurehead.
Though not a required, completing all 44 goals will reward a unique Title. For players that only want the cosmetic items, you only need to complete 36 of the goals to get them all. Check out the Summer Event page for more information.
Meet the Locals – Title: Pirate Dandy
- Pirate Queens
- Speak to Amarantha near the Sea Dog’s Tavern (center of the world)
- Speak to Umbra on Lagoon of Whispers
- Speak to Grace Marrow on Morrow’s Peak Outpost in the Devil’s Roar
- The Arena’s Top Dogs
- Speak to DeMarco – only available in Arena mode
- Speak with Lesedi – only available in Arena mode
- Speak with Dimitri – only available in Arena mode
- The Sea’s Strangest
- Speak to the Servant of the Flame at the Reaper’s Hideout
- Speak to Madame Olivia at Plunder Outpost
- Speak to the Ferryman on the Ferry of the Damned
- Tavern Friends
- Speak to the Mysterious Stranger in any outpost tavern
- Speak to Duke in any outpost tavern
- Speak to Tallulah, the tavern keeper of the Charred Parrot at Marrow’s Peak Outpost in the Devil’s Roar
Make New Friends! – Title: Pirate Mingler
- Make a Friend: Use the Make Friends emote to befriend another pirate
- Shanty Share: Play a shanty alongside a member of another crew
- Chest to Impress: Let another crew cash in a chest of yours
- Battle Bards: Play a shanty on your ship along with a full crew of 4 pirates in the Arena
Stay Healthy – Title: Shipshape Pirate
- Summer Nights: Cook up food on a campfire at night
- Shipshape: Repair 3 holes on your ship using planks during an Arena contest
- Fruit Salad: Eat all 5 types of fruit: bananas, coconuts, pomegranates, mangos, and pineapples
- Boarding Denied: In the Arena, defeat a pirate who has boarded your ship
Experience More – Title: Seasoned Pirate
- An Auspicious Start: Complete the Maiden Voyage
- Trial By Combat: Complete a contest in the Arena
- A Fateful Encounter: Defeat one of the emergent threats: Skeleton Ships, Kraken, Megalodon, Ghost Fleet, or Ashen Lord
- Silver Fox: Cash in a Sea Dog Chest in the Arena
Spread Mischief – Title: Mischief Maker
- Not So Fast: During an Arena contest, board an enemy ship and drop their anchor
- Deadly Blunder: In the Arena, kill a pirate with your blunderbuss
- OK Boomer: Explode Gunpowder Skeletons in a chain reaction of at least 2
- Aboat Face: Perform a “handbrake” turn by dropping the anchor during a full turn
Go Wild – Title: Pirate Menace
- Hidden Treasures: In Arena, dig up 3 buried chests
- Pack the Gunpowder: Fire a cannon 50 times in The Arena
- That Drinking Feeling: Drink so much grog that you’re sick
- Damned Nuisance: Clear the Fort of the Damned
Play Together – Title: People Pirate
- Pirate Versus Pirate: Finish among the top 3 crews in Arena, three times
- DeMarco Polo: In the Arena tavern, get at least one member of each crew into the hot tub at the same time
- Stronger Together: Form an Alliance with another crew
- Bone Chair Buddies: Sit together with another crew in a big Skeleton Throne
Get Groggy – Title: Drunken Sailor
- Drinking Buddies: In a tavern, drink grog with another crew
- Tub Toast: In the Arena, raise the Glorious Sea Dog Tankard with 3 other pirate in the hot tub
- Go Home, Skeleton: Kill 10 skeletons affected by Grogballs
- More Grog Money: Cash in a Sea Dog Chest in the Arena while drunk
Be More Daring – Title: Dashing Daredevil
- Gotta Go Fast: Cash in a Sea Dog Chest in the first 5 minutes of an Arena contest
- Finders, Keepers: Hand in a stolen Sea Dog Chest during an Arena contest
- Parrrkour: Complete the Sea Dogs’ jumping challenge above the tavern
- Brave the Fire: Defeat an Ashen Lord
Win a Trophy – Title: Prizewinning Pirate
- Consistent Contestant: Finish among the top 3 crews in 10 Arena contests
- Most Vicious Pirate: Defeat 20 pirates in Arena
- Dedicated to the Flame: As a Reaper’s Bones Emissary, sell another crew’s level 5 Emissary Flag
- Extreme Fishing: Deliver 20 trophy fish to the Hunter’s Call
Reignite the Legend – Title: Legend of the Sun
- Legendary Prowess: In the Arena, win a contest as a Pirate Legend
- Legendary Landing: In the Arena, fire yourself from a cannon and land on the deck of an enemy ship
- Legendary Loyalty: Reach Athena’s Fortune Emissary Grade 5
- Legendary Generosity: Let another crew cash in your Chest of Legends
All Arena goals and challenges
Of the 44 goals, nearly half of them must be completed in Arena. For ease of use, here are all the goals that require Arena (taken from above). Thankfully, a few of them only require you to be in the Arena tavern lobby. Players that are trying to chase the mid-contest goals will likely have better luck queuing up with a full ship of friends.
- The Arena’s Top Dogs
- Speak to DeMarco – only available in Arena mode
- Speak with Lesedi – only available in Arena mode
- Speak with Dimitri – only available in Arena mode
- Battle Bards: Play a shanty on your ship along with a full crew of 4 pirates in the Arena
- Shipshape: Repair 3 holes on your ship using planks during an Arena contest.
- Boarding Denied: In the Arena, defeat a pirate who has boarded your ship.
- Trial By Combat: Complete a contest in the Arena
- Silver Fox: Cash in a Sea Dog Chest in the Arena.
- Not So Fast: During an Arena contest, board an enemy ship and drop their anchor.
- Deadly Blunder: In the Arena, kill a pirate with your blunderbuss
- Hidden Treasures: In Arena, dig up 3 buried chests.
- Pack the Gunpowder: Fire a cannon 50 times in The Arena
- Pirate Versus Pirate: Finish among the top 3 crews in Arena, three times
- DeMarco Polo: In the Arena tavern, get at least one member of each crew into the hot tub at the same time
- Tub Toast: In the Arena, raise the Glorious Sea Dog Tankard with 3 other pirate in the hot tub
- More Grog Money: Cash in a Sea Dog Chest in the Arena while drunk
- Gotta Go Fast: Cash in a Sea Dog Chest in the first 5 minutes of an Arena contest
- Finders, Keepers: Hand in a stolen Sea Dog Chest during an Arena contest
- Consistent Contestant: Finish among the top 3 crews in 10 Arena contests
- Most Vicious Pirate: Defeat 20 pirates in Arena
- Legendary Prowess: In the Arena, win a contest as a Pirate Legend
- Legendary Landing: In the Arena, fire yourself from a cannon and land on the deck of an enemy ship
The Summer Sea of Thieves event has quite a few tasks for players to complete. With each of the Summer Challenges having four goals each, there are 44 objectives to do around the Sea of Thieves. With gold, doubloons, cosmetic items, and titles on offer, there are plenty of reasons to tackle the challenge. Check out the Shacknews Sea of Thieves guide page for even more helpful articles.
