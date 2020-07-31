Evening Reading - July 30, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Tune in tomorrow at 10:00 AM PT for an amazing day of panels and fundraising for @IGDAFoundation #PlayItForward!https://t.co/bHt9VvRdS0 pic.twitter.com/4Ck83KMK8r — Shacknews (@shacknews) July 31, 2020

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Resist

This clip from @MacSmiff is essential. Protect this man at all costs.



pic.twitter.com/TY8lma2btr — Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) July 30, 2020

Stay safe, Portland, and everyone else.

Hero of Time

Paper Mario has a few callouts to the Zelda franchise.

Dunkey plays Paper Mario

Funny video by Dunkey.

Cat Earth Theory

Cat Earth Theory pic.twitter.com/E6Aqp6sdzw — Interesting Maps (@lnterestingMaps) July 29, 2020

I wonder if Kyrie Irving has been alerted.

Shaqnews

i am losing my fucking mind at the size of this desk pic.twitter.com/W73NMUBWJi — nicholas grayson (@godsewa) July 30, 2020

That is a Shaq-sized desk.

2020 video games memes

Almost there.

Me trying my best in 2020 pic.twitter.com/mzYKydY4YE — Zelda Gif World (@GifZelda) July 30, 2020

A song about an Internet meme

I KNOW WHO I GOT MY MONEY ON 😤 pic.twitter.com/emUbFQUgyX — Banco (@SirMichaelRocks) July 27, 2020

Decent meme. Better song.

Summer of Bugsnax

🤠#SummerOfBugsnax🤠



Peelbugs sleep inside small tunnels and hollow logs, curled into a ball! The Orange variety prefers life on tropical beaches.



Bug: Pillbug 🐛

Snak: Orange 🟠

Temperament: Comfy, groggy, introverted

Calorie Count: 4,500 kcal

Favorite Color: ...Orange? https://t.co/JJ7GPPLBKM pic.twitter.com/qg3ITK0tNo — Bugsnax (YH Games) (@YoungHorses) July 30, 2020

Behold! The Pillbug.

