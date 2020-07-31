Evening Reading - July 30, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
Tune in tomorrow at 10:00 AM PT for an amazing day of panels and fundraising for @IGDAFoundation #PlayItForward!https://t.co/bHt9VvRdS0 pic.twitter.com/4Ck83KMK8r— Shacknews (@shacknews) July 31, 2020
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Resist
This clip from @MacSmiff is essential. Protect this man at all costs.— Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) July 30, 2020
pic.twitter.com/TY8lma2btr
Stay safe, Portland, and everyone else.
My God pic.twitter.com/lQa1OICgnQ— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) July 30, 2020
Hero of Time
okay... more zelda. lol #PaperMario #PaperMarioTheOrigamiKing #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/rJHrjoWOEb— 💖 The Legend of Elise 💖 || #BLM (@elisebby01) July 30, 2020
Paper Mario has a few callouts to the Zelda franchise.
Dunkey plays Paper Mario
Funny video by Dunkey.
Cat Earth Theory
Cat Earth Theory pic.twitter.com/E6Aqp6sdzw— Interesting Maps (@lnterestingMaps) July 29, 2020
I wonder if Kyrie Irving has been alerted.
Shaqnews
i am losing my fucking mind at the size of this desk pic.twitter.com/W73NMUBWJi— nicholas grayson (@godsewa) July 30, 2020
That is a Shaq-sized desk.
2020 video games memes
July 30, 2020
Almost there.
Me trying my best in 2020 pic.twitter.com/mzYKydY4YE— Zelda Gif World (@GifZelda) July 30, 2020
A song about an Internet meme
I KNOW WHO I GOT MY MONEY ON 😤 pic.twitter.com/emUbFQUgyX— Banco (@SirMichaelRocks) July 27, 2020
Decent meme. Better song.
Summer of Bugsnax
🤠#SummerOfBugsnax🤠— Bugsnax (YH Games) (@YoungHorses) July 30, 2020
Peelbugs sleep inside small tunnels and hollow logs, curled into a ball! The Orange variety prefers life on tropical beaches.
Bug: Pillbug 🐛
Snak: Orange 🟠
Temperament: Comfy, groggy, introverted
Calorie Count: 4,500 kcal
Favorite Color: ...Orange? https://t.co/JJ7GPPLBKM pic.twitter.com/qg3ITK0tNo
Behold! The Pillbug.
-
