Rocket Arena is free-to-play for this coming weekend on Steam & Origin If you've been curious about Rocket Arena, but held off on the team-based rocket blasting fun, this weekend will be a good time to try it as it goes temporarily free-to-play.

Rocket Arena is a good time. The game features a solid cast of varied characters, a wealth of interesting game modes, and some colorful and varied maps. As cool as it is though, it still costs a few bucks to get involved and jump in. Though, if you’ve been looking for a good reason to try it at low risk, your chance is coming up. Rocket Arena is getting a free weekend on both Steam and Origin, and you can download the game right now on both platforms at zero charge.

EA and Final Strike Games announced the free-to-play weekend for Rocket Arena on the game’s Twitter on July 30, 2020. Starting from now until Monday, August 3 at 10a.m. PT / 1p.m. ET, players can download the game on either Steam or the Origin launcher. Moreover, as of July 31, 2020, Rocket Arena’s standard edition will be entering the EA Access vault where players subscribed to EA Access Premium can play the game at their leisure. For those without EA Access Premium, if they decide to purchase the game following the free weekend, all progress made (character level-ups, artifacts, and more) will transfer over to the purchased version.

Let's celebrate Season 1!



🎮 @Xbox Free Play Days - Live until 8/2 11:59pm PT

🖥️ Steam trial - Live until 8/3 10am PT

🕹️ Rocket Arena Standard Ed. enters the Vault for EA Access & Origin Access Basic on July 31 at 8am PT w/ an exclusive Epic Mysteen Outfit.#LETSROCKET pic.twitter.com/hkGyHFEAwT — RocketArena (@RocketArena) July 30, 2020

Rocket Arena is well worth the time, and especially on a free trial. It scored high marks in our Shacknews review for its interesting take on the team-based hero shooter in which everyone is packing a rocket launcher. Not only were the non-killing Smash Bros-like bounce out mechanics fun and exciting, but the character variety and modes to which certain characters could specialize were quite fun as well. Be sure to check out the game if you’ve been sleeping on it before August 3 and the free weekend ends, or check it out on EA Access starting July 31.

Rocket Arena isn’t the only game joining the EA Access program. Check out the newly added Sonic Mania as well, which dropped in EA Access as a full-on surprise from Sega.