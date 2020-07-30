Stardew Valley getting physical release and Collector's Editions for Switch and PC The farming sim is getting a physical release along with a crop of exclusive goodies.

Farming simulators can be some of the most relaxing and reassuring games on the market. 2016’s Stardew Valley was developed entirely by Eric Barone, better known as ConcernedApe. Since its release, Stardew Valley has been ported to all of the mainline consoles, and received numerous content updates. It’s been announced that Stardew Valley will finally be getting a physical release, as well as a Collector’s Edition for both Switch and PC.

ConcernedApe took to his official Twitter account to share the news. The physical release of Stardew Valley is coming to both PC and Switch and is available for pre order now. The Standard Edition comes with a copy of the game, as well as a manual. Comprised of 18 pages, this manual features hand-drawn art and basic instructions on the game’s characters, seasons, and mechanics. The Standard Edition runs for $29.99.

Stardew Valley’s Collector’s Edition is where things really get exciting. Including everything that comes in the Standard Edition, the Collector’s Edition features several notable goodies. Those that purchase this bundle will receive a 6-piece wooden standee, a wooden label pin, a 14-page Junimo comic, an official deed to your farm, a polyester-nylon blend cleaning cloth, and a bonus poster featuring hand-drawn art for those that order by August 15. The Collector’s Edition costs $64 for PC and $69 for the Switch.

Four years after its release, Stardew Valley is still getting new content and updates. Just last year, the game got support for online multiplayer. Back in April, the developer revealed that Bananas would be coming to Stardew Valley.

Both versions of Stardew Valley's physical release are available for pre order now, but won't ship until November 6.