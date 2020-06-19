Shacknews Dump - June 19, 2020 Dip dang daroo, friendos. It's another week of the Shacknews Dump coming through with EA Play Live 2020 and other hot news this week.

Another Friday brings another hot new Shacknews Dump. And that means we’re coming through with a fresh slate of all the latest gaming and technology topics on this special ShackStream.

On this June 19 edition of the Shacknews Dump, we’re hitting the ground running with a new Pokemon Snap reveal for the Nintendo Switch. It’s been years of asking and begging for the Pokemon Company to bring back this relaxing and quirky concept and it looks like our wishes are finally coming true. New Pokemon Snap is in development right now. That’s not all. EA Play Live 2020 also ran this week, giving us a fresh look at a number of titles in development under the Electronic Arts brand. We’ll be talking Star Wars: Squadrons, Skate, and more from the presentation during the Dump today.

These hot topics and more will be discussed as we go live with the Shacknews Dump on the Shacknews Twitch Channel at 1:30PM PT / 4:30PM ET. You can watch and engage on the channel or check it out in the embedded video below.

Here’s what’s on the slate for the Shacknews Dump today.

As always, we’d like to thank our viewers, supporters, and subscribers for taking part in everything we do at Shacknews. Your support and interaction makes it all the more fun as we do our best to deliver projects like the Shacknews Dump. Don’t forget that if you subscribe to Amazon Prime, you also get a free Twitch subscription each month to do with as you please. If it’s burning a hole in your digital pocket, maybe consider throwing it our way? Check our easy guide if you need a hand getting your Amazon Prime and Twitch accounts linked.

Ready up, hunker down, and tune in to the ShackStream. The Shacknews Dump will be coming at you live in just a moment.