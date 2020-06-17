New Pokemon Snap coming to Nintendo Switch The Pokemon Company has announced a sequel to Pokemon Snap for the Switch.

One of the most beloved titles in a long list of Pokemon spinoffs is Pokemon Snap. For 20 years, fans have been clamoring for a sequel to the pocket monster photography game. Those desires are finally being met, as Game Freak has announced New Pokemon Snap for the Nintendo Switch.

This announcement comes from the latest Pokemon Presents. Home to a number of news drops from around the Pokemon Universe, Pokemon Presents seems to be the next evolution of the Pokemon Direct. One of the most exciting reveals from this stream was the confirmation of a brand new Pokemon Snap game.

Titled New Pokemon Snap, this sequel to the 1999 spinoff introduces Pokemon photography to a new generation of players. While battling is exciting, the creatures themselves and the way they interact with the world is one of the most charming aspects of the Pokemon universe. Pokemon Snap highlighted this by allowing players to observe them in their natural habitats. Having New Pokemon Snap on the Switch will surely allow developer Bandai Namco to utilize the console’s motion and HD rumble technology to create immersive experiences.

The trailer shows off different environments, as well as a wide range of pokemon from the near thousand in the Pokedex. We see Pikachu enjoying an apple, as well as a Squirtle catching a ride on a Lapras. It’s these encounters that make Pokemon Snap so appealing.

The trailer for New Pokemon Snap shows off monsters from all 8 generations. The trailer doesn't include a release date, or even a release window, so we’ll have to wait until a later date to get those details. One of the more intriguing parts of the event was the announcement that the next Pokemon Presents will be held on June 24. This is where Game Freak is set to reveal their next “big project.” When that news breaks, we’ll be right here to break it for you on Shacknews.