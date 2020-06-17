Pokemon Presents announced for June 24 The next Pokemon new drop is coming sooner rather than later, and teases "big project."

The Pokemon Company held a Pokemon Presents event, where they made several announcements about the future of the franchise. Among the announcements were new spinoffs, as well as updates to Pokemon GO. What took many by surprise, however, was the confirmation of the next Pokemon Presents. At the end of the briefing, the company stated that the next Pokemon Presents would take place on June 24. In addition to this, they state that this will be home to new information on developer Game Freaks next “big project.”

These Pokemon Presents events, formerly known as Pokemon Directs, are typically few and far between. Game Freak usually holds around 2-3 of these events a year, using them to announce the next big games and spinoffs. So it comes as a surprise that we’ll be getting two Pokemon Presents a mere week apart.

With this unorthodox pattern of news streams, one would assume that Game Freak and the Pokemon Company have something that they want to dedicate a decent chunk of time to. In announcing the June 24 Pokemon Presents, Pokemon Company president and CEO Tsunekazu Ishihara stated that the developer will be revealing their next “big project.” As a Pokemon fan, it’s easy to get excited and let your imagination run wild at the prospect of a new “big project.” Fans have been clamoring for remakes of the generation 4 games Pokemon Diamond and Pearl. Could they finally be on the horizon? Keeping expectations tempered, we think a new Pokemon Lets Go game could be a more realistic possibility.

Whatever news the Pokemon Company and Game Freak are holding onto must be significant, as they’ve decided to have an entirely separate event to talk about it. Luckily for fans, there’s only one week to wait before we get our hands on this news. Today's presentation featured news about Pokemon GO as well as the announcement of New Pokemon Snap. Let the speculation begin, and we’ll be right here watching with you when the next Pokemon Presents takes place on June, 24, 2020.