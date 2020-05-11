Dead by Daylight to reveal next playable killer in 4th anniversary livestream At the end of this May, Dead by Daylight will be doing an anniversary livestream to show off Chapter 16 and the next playable killer to come to the game.

Dead by Daylight has come quite a distance in its four years of life, and it keeps on chugging along as it approaches its fourth anniversary. The developers are teasing the 16th chapter of the game along with a new playable killer to be shown off in a livestream event at the end of this May 2020.

Behaviour Interactive announced Dead by Daylight’s fourth anniversary livestream event and killer reveal on May 8, 2020, as reported by GameRant. On May 26, 2020, at 11AM PT / 2PM ET, Behaviour Interactive will be going live with a special stream on Dead by Daylight’s YouTube and Twitch channels to showcase content for the game’s fourth anniversary and Chapter 16, featuring the reveal of an all-new playable killer from an “iconic horror franchise.” There’s no telling where the new character is coming from, but Behaviour has promised that the livestream event will be jaw-dropping. It’s set to feature a review of the previous year of Dead by Daylight, what comes next, and finish with the full reveal of Chapter 16.

Dead by Daylight has already had incredible content additions from iconic franchises in its four-year lifespan. Previous chapters have seen the addition of Nightmare on Elm Street’s Freddy Krueger, Stranger Things’ Demogorgon, and The Pig of SAW fame. That includes the game coming to mobile platforms this previous February 2020. With a fresh year ahead of Behaviour Interactive and so much good content behind them already, it will be interesting to see where Dead by Deadlight goes next to up its game in Chapter 16.

Be sure to stay tuned to Shacknews as we await Dead by Daylight’s livestream event on May 26 and the reveal of its next “iconic” killer, as well as other various content on the way in Chapter 16.