Disco Elysium's Working Class update reduces its PC min specs If your PC hasn't been able to run Disco Elysium, then ZA/UM is here to help with today's Working Class update.

If there's one thing we've learned from playing Disco Elysium, it's that it can be an adventure for all different types of people. Specifically, it's for people with many different sorts of mindsets and philosophies. So why wouldn't ZA/UM want to appeal to PC players of all varieties, whether they be running the new hotness or running a toaster? That's the aim behind the game's newest Working Class Update, which downs the game's minimum requirements significantly.

Disco Elysium's new Working Class update has optimized the game to the point that lower-end PCs, laptops, and even Macs should be able to run it better. Let's take a look at the new specs and compare them to their older requirements:

New Disco Elysium PC minimum system requirements

OS: Windows 7

Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo (down from Intel i5-7500 or AMD 1500 equivalent)

Memory: 2GB RAM (down from 4GB RAM)

Graphics: Windows 7/DX11 compatible card (changed from Integrated Intel HD620 or equivalent)

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 20GB available space (down from 22GB)

Furthermore, Disco Elysium will now run on MacBook Pros from mid-2009, MacBook Airs from mid-2012, iMacs from late 2009, Mac Pros from late 2008, and Mac minis from 2009. ZA/UM will look to optimize Disco Elysium further in the months ahead, so look for these minimum requirements to potentially change again.

Alongside the Working Class Update also comes The Great Internationale, which translates Disco Elysium to several new languages. Look for the game to be translated to Spanish, Korean, Russian, and Portuguese-Brazilian soon, while Testronic Labs helps with translations into French and German.

For more on today's Working Class update, be sure to visit Disco Elysium's Steam page. And to celebrate, the game is going down to $29.99 this week. So consider picking it up, assuming you're not waiting for the eventual Nintendo Switch version.