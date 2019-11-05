Disco Elysium PC system requirements Discover whether your PC meets the recommended or minimum system requirements to run Disco Elysium.

Disco Elysium has been out for a while now, but it’s never too late to see if your PC meets the system requirements. Those looking to get in on the detective work will want to make sure they hit at least the minimum requirements.

Disco Elysium PC system requirements

Disco Elysium isn't too graphically demanding. Check out the PC requirements to make sure you can run this stylish game.

The PC requirements for Disco Elysium seem to be fairly forgiving. Anyone that’s upgraded their PC in the last three years should be in a good position to run the game based on the “recommended” setting. For those that may be using an older system, check out the minimum specs and see if your computer is up to the task.

Recommended requirements

OS: Windows 7/8/10

Processor: Intel Core i7 or AMD 1800 equivalent

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA Geforce 1060 or equivalent

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 22 GB available space

Minimum requirements

OS: Windows 7/8/10

Processor: Intel i5-7500 or AMD 1500 equivalent

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: Integrated Intel HD620 or equivalent

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 22 GB available space

It’s important to realize that Disco Elysium isn’t an overly demanding title. The majority of the game revolves around talking with people you meet and walking around the world. There are very few animations which typically means little strain on graphics cards.

The one area where any strain might be felt is in the particle effects. The world is filled with rain and snow, making for a lovely setting – or gloomy, depending on your mindset. In saying this, it really shouldn’t prove to be too strenuous a task for most PCs to handle.

For those who have yet to play Disco Elysium, it’s worth noting that the team at ZA/UM are currently working to bring their title to console. Right now, the plan is to launch the game on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 in 2020. If it’s looking like your PC isn’t up to the job, it could be worth holding out for the console port.

As Disco Elysium gains more steam, more players will be looking to join in on the action. Before you take the leap, make sure your PC meets the recommended system requirements to run Disco Elysium or at least the minimum. And for more Disco Elysium content, you’re already in the right place.