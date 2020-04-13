Resident Evil 3 remake crosses 2 million physical & digital sales in five days Capcom took a recent victory lap with the announcement that Resident Evil 3 remake passed over two million physical and digital copies sold worldwide just five days after launch.

Capcom recently spoke to the opening week of the game, claiming that Resident Evil 3 remake had sold over two million physical and digital copies in the five days after it launched.

Resident Evil 3 remake’s success was reported in a press release on the Capcom company blog on April 13, 2020. According to the press release, Resident Evil 3 remake was able to move over 2 million copies across PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in the five days following its launch date on April 3, 2020. With such a start to it, Resident Evil 3 remake is already on track to overcome the cumulative sales of the original 1999 title, which Capcom states pulled in a little over 3.5 copies sold.

Capcom was happy to see the strong response from both the RE3 demo and Resident Evil Resistance open betas which were launched shortly before the game, contributing some of the sales to these factors.

“In addition to both the Raccoon City Demo for Resident Evil 3 and an open beta test for Resident Evil Resistance generating attention and a strong reception from fans, digital versions of the game accounted for nearly 50% of sales due to promoting Capcom's digital sales strategy, resulting in shipments passing the 2-million-unit mark five days following release,” Capcom wrote.

Even so, and as good as we think RE3 remake is here at Shacknews (check our Resident Evil 3 and Resident Evil Resistance reviews), it could also be argued that the game hasn't quite performed up to the levels set by its predecessors at this time. Resident Evil 2 remake did 3 million in its first week of sales and Resident Evil 7 put up 3.5 million, as reported in a press release from Capcom in 2019.

That said, Resident Evil 2 remake has certainly earned its keep with Capcom having reported the masterpiece crossed around 6.5 million digital and physical sales worldwide as of recent. Like Resident Evil 3 remake or not, 2 million in an opening weekend is still good enough to be considered successful as well. With rumors going around about Capcom possibly going towards a Resident Evil 4 remake in 2022 and a possible Resident Evil 8 even sooner, it will be interesting to see how the developer handles its next entries in the franchise.