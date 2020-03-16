Resident Evil 3 remake demo arrives this week, Resistance open beta announced We've got a confirmed date for the upcoming Resident Evil 3 remake demo, coming this week. Plus, multiplayer component Resident Evil Resistance is getting an open beta in March 2020.

We aren’t far away from the launch of the Resident Evil 3 remake, but first thing’s first. Capcom promised a demo of the hotly anticipated survival horror game, and they are delivering - surprisingly soon at that. It’ll be out this week, plus Capcom is getting an open beta ready for the Resident Evil 3 remake multiplayer side game, Resident Evil Resistance. That open beta is coming up at the end of this month in March 2020.

The date of the Resident Evil 3 remake demo launch and Resident Evil Resistance open beta were announced on the Resident Evil Twitter and Capcom-Unity blogs on March 16, 2020. On March 19, 2020 this week, players will be able to jump in for a taste of the action in Resident Evil 3 on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Steam. The snippet will let players have a taste of new Resident Evil 3 remake features like the new combat knife and perfect dodge mechanics as they come up against zombies and the deadly Nemesis in the streets of Raccoon City.

Then, on March 27, 2020, players will be able to jump into the streets of Raccoon City again, this time as one of its random citizens to survive together in the multiplayer open beta for Resident Evil Resistance. Though details on how to sign up for the beta were not made available at the time of announcement, we expect the Resident Evil Resistance open beta will also be available on Xbox One, PS4, and Steam and that details will be coming shortly on how to get involved.

Stay tuned to Shacknews as we await further information on the Resident Evil Resistance open beta and get ready for Resident Evil 3 remake when it launches on April 3, 2020, as a prominent date on the 2020 gaming calendar.