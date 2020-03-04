Perfect Dodge - Resident Evil 3 Remake Resident Evil 3 Remake adds the ability for players to dodge at the press of a button, and with correct timing, the perfect dodge can be performed.

A perfect dodge is a new mechanic in the Resident Evil 3 Remake. Fans of the original may remember being able to avoid attacks using the aim button, but now there is a specific button assigned to the move and a bonus for executing the dodge perfectly!

How to do a perfect dodge

Performing a perfect dodge in the Resident Evil 3 Remake is going to save your skin.

Resident Evil 3 introduces players to a new mechanic: the dodge. Dodging, like many other games, allows the player to quickly get out of trouble. While players might remember being able to hit the aim button before being attacked in the original to dodge, there is now a button tied specifically to this move so it can be performed at any time.

PlayStation 4 – R1 button

Xbox One – Right bumper

PC - Unknown

Pressing the dodge button will result in the character immediately dodging. To add further utility to this move, players can also choose which direction to dodge. You can move forward, backwards, and even sideways in the Resident Evil 3 Remake.

As for how to do a perfect dodge, well that is all about timing. Perform a dodge at the last possible moment when a zombie (or enemy) attacks and you will see a white flash on screen – this means you have performed a perfect dodge.

The perfect dodge gives you a larger window to react. What this means is that after performing a perfect dodge, the enemy you dodged will likely take longer to recover from their missed attack. This allows you to choose what you want to do next: go on the offense and attack or reposition and flee from danger. This might be a good opportunity to use the combat knife now that it’s not limited-use.

Now that you’re fully prepared to perform a perfect dodge in the Resident Evil 2 Remake, take a moment to look over the Shacknews Resident Evil 3 Remake page for our on-going coverage of Capcom’s zombie horror title.