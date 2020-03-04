Resident Evil 3 remake's combat knife won't be a limited-use lifesaver Capcom ditched durability on the combat knife in the Resident Evil 3 remake, but it also looks like they also dropped an extremely helpful other function it had in Resident Evil 2's remake.

The combat knife is a longstanding part of Resident Evil history. It was huge in the Resident Evil 2 remake where you could not only use it to probe and avoid monsters playing dead, but also shake off an otherwise deadly grapple attack by plunging it into grabby foes before they could bite you. The cost was Resident Evil 2 remake’s knife featured durability, could be lost, and there were limited amounts of them in the game. Resident Evil 3 will also feature a combat knife, but it was recently shown in a gameplay livestream that it not only won’t have durability, but it also seemingly can’t save you in a pinch.

Capcom UK went live with a gameplay demonstration of Resident Evil 3 remake on the Resident Evil Twitch on March 4, 2020. During this stream, gameplay of combat and exploration was shown, but perhaps most importantly, the details on the combat knife in Resident Evil 3 remake were revealed. It won’t have durability, which means you can swing and probe away at creatures with it.

The lack of durability seems all well and good, but it came with a caveat. Throughout the gameplay reveal, the knife could also no longer be used to save Jill from being bitten by zombies if grabbed, an extremely important aspect of tools like the knife and grenades in Resident Evil 2 remake.

In lieu of limited-use items, Jill (and possibly other characters) have access to a new dodge that can be used to avoid attacks or even set up opportunistic moments. It was demonstrated that if you dodge an incoming enemy attack just before it connects, you can perform a perfect dodge, which gives you the ability to immediately respond by firing your gun at your attacker or running away. It’s a neat little addition, but also looks like the timing may be a little tricky to pull off.

Either way, it looks like those who looked to the combat knife or other implements as a lifesaver when backed into a corner might be out of look this time around. But hey, at least you can stab zombies for days without having to worry about your knife falling apart this time. Resident Evil 3 remake is set to launch on April 3, 2020 and bring with it the multiplayer game, Resident Evil: Resistance. Be sure to watch for the Resident Evil 3 demo coming soon, which will give us a taste of the action ahead of the game’s launch.