Evening Reading - April 10, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading.
This is a cat
Somehow this is a cat. pic.twitter.com/YsIFqzPDJA— Kimberly Kaspar (@kkaspar) April 8, 2020
I can confirm that is a picture of a cat.
This is a cat and dog using FaceTime
here’s my pets facetiming each other pic.twitter.com/AuXjyQITjE— cass (@CassideeMoser) April 10, 2020
They are doing a great job of social distancing.
Being a games journalist is too easy
Final Fantasy VII Remake's easy mode is way too hard on Xbox One pic.twitter.com/sdjUW8jSF2— Ex-CEO Kaz Hirai (@KazHiraiCEO) April 10, 2020
Kotaku got dunked on all day for a very bad headline.
LMFAO pic.twitter.com/Z8eQ5Kc3qG— Tatjana Vejnovic (@Digital_Vix3n) April 10, 2020
It continued all day.
In a compelling example of journalism excellence: “Final Fantasy VII Remake’s water mode is way too wet”— Dylan Sprouse (@dylansprouse) April 10, 2020
Even famous guy Dylan Sprouse dunked on Kotaku.
DIFFICULTY level set to EASY is to make the game EASIER for people who— Steven Spohn (@stevenspohn) April 10, 2020
A) Have disabilities which make "normal" difficulty almost impossible
or
B) Prefer to focus on the story and not combat
Please stop writing articles complaining EASY is bad. Let people play how they want! https://t.co/U7Qa4h62P2
#CantonOhioWeatherReport
#CantonOhioWeatherReport pic.twitter.com/QQuEv6Qe1x— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) April 10, 2020
Your leading source for Canton, Ohio weather.
Just watched this man get mauled by a bear ☠️#RedDeadRedemption2 #RDR2 🔴LIVE https://t.co/ZWTiS4BCk1 pic.twitter.com/D9E98IzL2X— Shacknews (@shacknews) April 9, 2020
There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for April 10, 2020.
Lola is a bear. #SuperMarioMaker2 pic.twitter.com/3g1M9WA8Ts— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) April 11, 2020
What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
