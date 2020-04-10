Evening Reading - April 10, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

This is a cat

Somehow this is a cat. pic.twitter.com/YsIFqzPDJA — Kimberly Kaspar (@kkaspar) April 8, 2020

I can confirm that is a picture of a cat.

This is a cat and dog using FaceTime

here’s my pets facetiming each other pic.twitter.com/AuXjyQITjE — cass (@CassideeMoser) April 10, 2020

They are doing a great job of social distancing.

Being a games journalist is too easy

Final Fantasy VII Remake's easy mode is way too hard on Xbox One pic.twitter.com/sdjUW8jSF2 — Ex-CEO Kaz Hirai (@KazHiraiCEO) April 10, 2020

Kotaku got dunked on all day for a very bad headline.

It continued all day.

In a compelling example of journalism excellence: “Final Fantasy VII Remake’s water mode is way too wet” — Dylan Sprouse (@dylansprouse) April 10, 2020

Even famous guy Dylan Sprouse dunked on Kotaku.

DIFFICULTY level set to EASY is to make the game EASIER for people who



A) Have disabilities which make "normal" difficulty almost impossible



or



B) Prefer to focus on the story and not combat



Please stop writing articles complaining EASY is bad. Let people play how they want! https://t.co/U7Qa4h62P2 — Steven Spohn (@stevenspohn) April 10, 2020

#CantonOhioWeatherReport

Your leading source for Canton, Ohio weather.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for April 10, 2020.

