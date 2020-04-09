Unboxing & Review: Final Fantasy 7 Remake - 1st Class Edition Greg takes a look at the Final Fantasy 7 Remake 1st Class Edition collector's package.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake releases on the PlayStation 4 on April 10, bringing Cloud Strife’s story to a brand-new generation. On top of being available to pre-order, the game also featured a few different versions for fans to purchase. Luckily, Greg managed to get his hands on one of the Final Fantasy 7 Remake 1st Edition collector’s packages, and today we’re going to be taking a look at it.

For those who are waiting on their 1st Edition to arrive, the contents of the package are absolutely fantastic. The 1st Class Edition contains:

A copy of Final Fantasy 7 Remake on the PlayStation 4

A Play Arts Kai Cloud Stride and Hardy Daytona statue set

A special Final Fantasy 7 art book

A mini-soundtrack of the Final Fantasy 7 Remake original soundtrack

A steelbook container for the game

A Cactuar Summon Materia DLC item

And a Carbuncle Summon Materia DLC item

Right from the start, the package itself is impressive. The steelbook, soundtrack, and art book are all wonderful little collector items, and the addition of the Summon Materia will be great for Final Fantasy 7 fans looking for a little extra oomph to their battles in-game. Of course, the real bread and butter of this package is the Play Arts Kai statues, which we’ve highlight in our video.

Brimming with loads of detail and textures, the Play Arts Kai statues included in the 1st Class Edition include a statue of Cloud Strife, his iconic Buster Sword, and the motorcycle that he is seen riding throughout the game’s various chapters. As just one of many items that Play Arts Kai is working on for Final Fantasy 7 Remake, I must say, it’s absolutely beautiful, and will fit really well on any collector’s shelf.

