First Post! April 8, 2020

LOOP DADDY 2020

Guys, this makes me so fucking happy. Over $34,000 donated to the GlobalGiving Coronavirus Relief Fund, and it’s all thanks to YOU!! pic.twitter.com/Kpu3qd5OVk — marcrebillet (@marcrebillet) April 8, 2020

We are all very proud of you, Marc. Keep pooping on it!

Hero of Time

45 years ago today, Frank Robinson made his debut as the first black manager in Major League Baseball.



His Cleveland Indians defeated the New York Yankees 5-3 pic.twitter.com/gny27wyGxs — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) April 8, 2020

I love that Cleveland was the first MLB team to hire a black manager. It may not seem like much on the surface, but Frank Robinson kicked down the door for many more minorities to come.

There is still time to Photoshop the Queen

Day XXX of quarantine and I made this and I don't know why. pic.twitter.com/bqSpnj3ANP — Paul Indoors Dean (@paullicino) April 7, 2020

Please, Shacknews. You are my only hope.

I, for one, would like to thank the Queen for making her royal address and providing the nation with something it sorely needs right now...



The perfect Photoshop bait... pic.twitter.com/dU0CIATWs1 — Peter Chiykowski respects the Queen, I promise (@rockpapercynic) April 5, 2020

Great ZeRo interview by Tea

Tea did a great job with this interview, despite the language barrier.

