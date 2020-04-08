First Post! April 8, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for First Post! Let's officially kick off our day of posting. Please take a look.
LOOP DADDY 2020
Guys, this makes me so fucking happy. Over $34,000 donated to the GlobalGiving Coronavirus Relief Fund, and it’s all thanks to YOU!! pic.twitter.com/Kpu3qd5OVk— marcrebillet (@marcrebillet) April 8, 2020
We are all very proud of you, Marc. Keep pooping on it!
Hero of Time
45 years ago today, Frank Robinson made his debut as the first black manager in Major League Baseball.— The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) April 8, 2020
His Cleveland Indians defeated the New York Yankees 5-3 pic.twitter.com/gny27wyGxs
I love that Cleveland was the first MLB team to hire a black manager. It may not seem like much on the surface, but Frank Robinson kicked down the door for many more minorities to come.
There is still time to Photoshop the Queen
Day XXX of quarantine and I made this and I don't know why. pic.twitter.com/bqSpnj3ANP— Paul Indoors Dean (@paullicino) April 7, 2020
Please, Shacknews. You are my only hope.
I, for one, would like to thank the Queen for making her royal address and providing the nation with something it sorely needs right now...— Peter Chiykowski respects the Queen, I promise (@rockpapercynic) April 5, 2020
The perfect Photoshop bait... pic.twitter.com/dU0CIATWs1
Great ZeRo interview by Tea
Tea did a great job with this interview, despite the language barrier.
20 minutes or 30 minutes???#FFXIV #FinalFantasyVIIRemake 🔴LIVE https://t.co/ZWTiS4BCk1 pic.twitter.com/GpX1Fh4RR1— Shacknews (@shacknews) April 8, 2020
-
