Final Fantasy 7 Remake demo is now available Fans of Final Fantasy 7 don't have to wait long to try out the new remake thanks to a demo being released on the PlayStation Store.

A Final Fantasy 7 Remake demo has now hit the PlayStation Store. This surprise release was announced early Monday morning via a tweet from the official Final Fantasy 7 Twitter account.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake demo now live

Final Fantasy 7 Remake has been a long time coming. While it’s hard to believe the game is releasing next month, there are those who would do anything to get their hands on the game sooner. Thankfully, players can do just that thanks to a demo being released on the PlayStation Store.

A Final Fantasy 7 Remake demo is bound to make a lot of players very happy!

The release of this demo was announced in a rather simple, no-fuss tweet from the official Final Fantasy 7 Twitter account. The tweet can be read below:

We've just released the free #FinalFantasy VII Remake demo on PlayStation Store.



What are you waiting for? Download it now and experience the beginning of the story for yourself! #FF7R



👉 https://t.co/Gi4onqN0Cb pic.twitter.com/rX0ELUINHO — FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE (@finalfantasyvii) March 2, 2020

It’s been five years since the Final Fantasy 7 Remake was announced at E3, so it’s incredible that the public at large can finally get their hands on at least a snippet of the game.

This isn’t actually the first news of a demo for Final Fantasy 7. Back in January, it was discovered that some players had managed to get their hands on a demo of the game. While it is just a rumor, those that got their hands on the purported game demo suggested that there may be code indicating a PC port.

Players can now begin downloading the Final Fantasy 7 Remake demo from the PlayStation Store. This should give players a delicious taste of what awaits next month. For those that are eagerly anticipating the release of a 20-something year old classic, ensuring you have enough hard drive space is going to be important given the leaked install size.

Install size and leaked demos aside, what we do know is that there is finally a demo of Final Fantasy 7 Remake waiting for you on the PlayStation Store. Get it downloaded and then peruse the Shacknews Final Fantasy 7 Remake page for more coverage!