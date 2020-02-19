Final Fantasy 7 Remake download and install size The Final Fantasy 7 Remake download and install size has recently leaked on Twitter.

The Final Fantasy 7 Remake is just around the corner and already the download and install size have leaked online. Players that remember the original release back in 1997 will recall that the game came on three discs, which was unheard of back in the day. Fast forward 23 years and it looks like the game is going to be just as big in the digital age.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake download and install size

Those looking for every available piece of information on the Final Fantasy 7 Remake before its release will no doubt be interested to hear about its apparent install size. A now-removed Twitter thread from user Nitomatta showed the backside of a Final Fantasy 7 Remake game sleeve. This sleeve revealed that the install size would be 100GB.

It might be a bit blurry, but it still counts. This image of the game sleeve for the Final Fantasy 7 Remake shows the harddrive space needed is 100GB.

This shouldn’t be too surprising for anyone that’s been playing any triple-A title over the past few years. File sizes have continued to grow as developers include higher resolution textures. For the likes of Final Fantasy 7 Remake, the game is looking stunning compared to its pixelated original and all those bytes have to go somewhere.

A 100GB install requirement for Final Fantasy 7 Remake is actually on the reasonable side. The likes of a digital version of Red Dead Redemption 2 on PS4 required 99GB with an additional 50GB for the installation process while the Xbox One needed 107GB.

While the Final Fantasy 7 Remake file size might seem surprising for some, it's actually fairly standard compared to recent releases.

For those players that are struggling to work out where to actually install all this data, it might be time to consider uninstalling some older games. It’s a tough reality that we’ve all faced, especially those with a rather large Steam library that continues to grow with each sale. Alternatively, investing in a large external hard drive can save a lot of heartache.

It’s worth keeping in mind that this blurry photographic evidence of the Final Fantasy 7 Remake’s download and installation size is not official. We could wind up with a file size that is smaller or maybe even larger. Prepare for any eventuality. In the meantime, check out the Shacknews 2020 video game release date calendar for updates on games you’re looking forward to playing this year and the Final Fantasy 7 Remake page for the latest information and news.